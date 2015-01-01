पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मौत:ममदोट में ट्राले की टक्कर से बाइक चालक की मौत

ममदोटएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

फिरोजपुर-फाजिल्का मुख्य सड़क स्थित गांव खाई के पास एक ट्राला चालक ने लापरवाही से गाड़ी चलाते हुए एक बाइक सवार को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में बाइक चालक की मौत हो गई। थाना सदर की पुलिस ने ट्राला चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर उस की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

जांच अधिकारी एएसआई सुखविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि मृतक युवक की पत्नी परमजीत कौर ने दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह अपने जेठ जगीर सिंह और बेटे आकाशदीप सिंह के साथ एक कार में गांव से फिरोजपुर की तरफ घरेलू सामान खरीदने के लिए जा रहे थे।

उनके साथ ही उसका पति जोगिंदर सिंह अपनी बाइक पर उनके आगे जा रहा था। उसने बताया कि जब वे गांव खाई के नजदीक पहुंचे तो सामने से आए एक ट्राले, जिसमें मूंगफली भरी हुई थी के चालक ने लापरवाही व तेज गति से ट्राला उसके पति की बाइक मार दिया। हादसे में उसके पति जोगिंदर सिंह की मौके पर मौत हो गई। घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद ट्राला चालक मौके से फरार हो गया।

एएसआई ने बताया कि मृतक जोगिंदर सिंह की पत्नी के बयान पर ट्राला चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। ट्राला चालक की पहचान इब्राहीम पुत्र अब्दुल लतीफ निवासी बेग नाडा जोधपुर ( राजस्थान) के रूप में हुई है। ट्राला चालक को पकड़ने के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें