सेमिनार:ममदोट में मेडिकल अफसर का सेमिनार, बीपी बढ़ना बनता है लकवे का कारण

ममदोटएक घंटा पहले
आज की भागदोड़ की जिंदगी में मानव के बदल रहे खान-पान के चलते जहां मानव को कई तरह की बीमारियों जकड़ रही हैं। वहीं इन बीमारियों के खात्मे के लिए सेहत विभाग पंजाब हर समय पर तत्पर है। यह बात वीरवार को कम्युनिटी हेल्थ सेंटर ममदोट में सीनियर मेडिकल अफसर डॉ. राजीव ने करते स्पष्ट किया कि आज के इस सेमिनार का मुख्य मनोरथ वर्ल्ड स्ट्रोक-डे है।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस दिवस पर दूसरी बीमारियों साथ-साथ आम लोगों को लकवे की गंभीर बीमारी प्रति जागरूक करना अति जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि लकवे को समय सिर समझ कर मानव अपना इलाज माहिर डाक्टर से करवा ले तो इस पर काबू पाना काफी आसान है। डॉ. राजीव ने कहा कि मानव की खाने -पीने की बिगड़ी स्थिति करके बहुत से लोग ब्लड प्रेशर का शिकार हो रहे हैं और इस ब्लड प्रेशर का समय सिर कंट्रोल न करने की सूरत में ब्लड प्रेशर बढ़ने सदका मानवीय शरीर की नाड़ियों में क्लोड जन्म ले जाते हैं और यह क्लोड जिस नाड़ी में जन्म लेते हैं, उस पर अपना प्रभाव डालते उस अंग को कमजाेर मतलब लकवा कर देते हैं।

उन्होंने स्पष्ट किया कि इस बीमारी का माहिर डाक्टरों की तरफ से इलाज करना संभव है, परंतु यह तो ही संभव हो सकता, यदि मानव इस के लक्षणों को भांपते ही 4 घंटे के अंदर -अंदर माहिर डाक्टर तक पहुंच करें। इस मौके बोलते बीईओ अंकुश भंडारी ने स्पष्ट किया कि किसी भी बीमारी का इलाज है, परंतु इस लिए हमें थोड़ा सचेत रहना पड़ेगा। भंडारी ने कहा कि बीपी को कंट्रोल रखने के लिए अपने खाने -पाने पर ध्यान देना पड़ेगा और साथ ही मानव को प्रातःकाल -शाम की सैर साथ-साथ योग्य आदि करना चाहिए जिससे सिर्फ लकवा ही नहीं बल्कि किसी भी बीमारी से बचा जा सके।

