महावीर चक्र:1971 में युद्ध में शहीद हुए बीएसएफ के शहीदों को नमन,महावीर चक्र विजेता शहीद कमांडेंट आरके वधवा और साथियों को राजा मोहतम चौकी में दी शहादत

ममदोट4 घंटे पहले
1971 के भारत पाक युद्ध के दौरान बीएसएफ के शहीद हुए जवानों की याद में सीमावर्ती चौकी राजा मोहतम में शहीद होने वाले जवानों की याद में 124 बटालियन ने शहीदी दिवस मनाया। इस समारोह में बीएसएफ के आईजी महीपाल यादव, डीआजी अबोहर वेद प्रकाश, कमांडेंट 124 बटालियन परमिंदर सिंह के अलावा भारतीय फौज के आला अधिकारियों व शहीद जवानों के परिजनों ने शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। आई जी यादव ने कहा कि बहुत फख्र की बात है बीएसएफ के असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट आरके वधवा को मरणोपरांत महावीर चक्र दिया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि बीएसएफ के इतिहास में अभी तक शहीद आर के वधवा को ही ये

मान प्राप्त हुया है।11 दिसम्बर 1971 को पाकिस्तान ने अपने नापाक इरादे दिखाते हुए भारत पर हमला करने की हिमाकत की थी, जिसमें बहादुरी से मुकाबला करते हुए सीमा सुरक्षा बल के आरके वधवा समेत ओर 8 शूरवीरों ने अपने प्राणों की आहूति दे कर भारत माता की रक्षा की। देश के आत्म सम्मान खातिर अपने आठ साथियों समेत मर -मिटने वाले कमांडेंट शहीद आरके वधवा और साथियों की बलि को कभी भी नहीं भुलाया जा सकता। इन शूरवीरों योद्धे को याद करते हुए बीएसएफ की राजा मोहतम चौंकी में श्रद्धांजलि दे कर श्रद्धा के फूल अर्पित किए गए।

इस समारोह में द्वितीय कमांडेंट टीपी छेत्री,नीतीश कुमार,मनजीत सिंह डिप्टी कमांडेंट, पवन कुमार, बिग्रेडियर शांतनु पी मेकर,अशोक कुमार व रमन कुमार भी मौजूद थे।इस शहीदी समागम में देने आये आई जी महीपाल यादव ने संबोधन करते कहा कि देश और कौम की खातिर मर मिटने वाले ऐसे सूरमे देश -निवासियों को हमेशा ही याद रहते हैं। शहीद जीवन में एक बार मर कर सदा के लिए अमर हो जाते हैं। आने वाली पीढ़ी को भी देश की रक्षा के लिए सदा ही तैयार रहना चाहिए और नई पीढ़ी को इन सभी की शहादत से शिक्षा लेकर दूसरे के लिए प्रेरणा स्रोत बनना चाहिए।

