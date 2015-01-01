पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ममदोट में अवैध खनन:गांव चक्क घुबाई उर्फ तरां वाला में रेत माफिया सक्रिय, बड़े वाहनों के आने-जाने से टूट रही गांव की सड़क

ममदोटएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • थाने से 4 किलोमीटर दूर हो रहा चिट्‌टी रेत का काला कारोबार

(राजेश धवन)
ममदोट के गांव चक्क घुबाई उर्फ तरां वाला में लंबे समय से रेत के अवैध खनन का काला कारोबार बदस्तूर जारी है। इस खनन की माफिया के पास कोई परमिशन नहीं है। वहीं, बड़े वाहनों में रेत लेकर जाने से गांव की सड़क भी टूट रही है। हैरानी की बात यह है कि रेत का काला कारोबार सरेआम हो रहा है मगर पुलिस को इस की भनक तक नहीं है। जिस जगह से रेत का अवैध खनन हो रहा है, वो थाना ममदोट से महज 4 किलोमीटर दूर है।
रेत के अवैध खनन की सूचना मिलने पर पत्रकारों की टीम ने उक्त जगह पर जाकर देखा, खढ्ड में बड़े स्तर पर खनन किया जा रहा है। मीडिया कर्मियों को देखते ही खनन कर रहे लोग ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली लेकर भाग निकले। वहां रेत माफिया ने दो अलग-अलग जगहों पर रेत खनन किया है। जमीन को करीब 15 फिट गहरा खोदकर सभी नियमों को नजरअंदाज कर ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों में रेत भेजी जा रही थी। सूत्रों के मुताबिक रात को भी ट्राले में दूर दराज इलाकों में रेत भेज कर मोटी कमाई की जा रही है। अवैध रूप में रेत की माइनिंग करके रेत माफिया हर महीने करोड़ों रुपए के राजस्व का भी चूना लगा रहा है। सूत्रों ने बताया कि इस रेत खनन के कारोबार में हलके के एक प्रमुख राजनीतिक व्यक्ति के करीबी का हाथ है, जिस कारण पुलिस भी इस अवैध खनन को नहीं रोक पा रही।

अवैध खनन की किसी को इजाजत नहीं : एसएसपी

अवैध खनन के बारे में जब जिला पुलिस प्रमुख भूपिंदर सिंह से बात की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि जिले में रेत का अवैध खनन करने की किसी भी व्यक्ति को इजाजत नहीं दी जाएगी। चाहे वो कितनी भी पहुंच वाला रसूखदार हो। उन्होंने कहा कि वह गांव चक्क घुबाई उर्फ तरां वाला में पुलिस पार्टी को भेज कर वहां पर हो रहे रेत के अवैध खनन को बंद करवाएंगे। अवैध खनन करने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

राजनीतिक शह पर माफिया सक्रिय है : मौडा सिंह

आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता मौडा सिंह अंजान ने कहा कि फिरोजपुर देहाती हलके में राजनीतिक शह पर रेत माफिया काफी सक्रिय हो चुका है और दिन-रात अवैध खनन कर रहा है। इससे सरकार को करोड़ों रुपए के राजस्व का चूना लग रहा है। राज्य की कांग्रेस सरकार इसपर लगाम लगाने में असफल हुई है। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस का पूरी तरह राजनीतिकरण हो चुका है और रेत की हो रही यह नाजायज माइनिंग आज माफिया और पुलिस की मिलीभगत का ही नतीजा है।

