सहूलियत:बेसहारा पशुओं के लिए पंद्रह गांवों पर बनेगी 1 गौशाला

फरीदकोटएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगर काउंसिल अब तक 875 पशुओं को पहुंचा चुकी है गोलेवाला गौशाला

जिला प्रशासन द्वारा बेसहारा पशुओं को पकड़ कर गौशाला में भेजने के लिए चलाए जा रहे विशेष अभियान के दौरान अब तक 875 लावारिस और बेसहारा पशुओं को पकड़कर गौशाला गोलेवाला व अन्य गौशालाओं में भेजा गया है। जहां इन पशुओं की पूर्ण संभाल की जा रही है। इन बेसहारा पशुओं को पकड़ने से लेकर उनको गौशाला तक पहुंचाने में जिले की समाज सेवी संस्थाएं विशेष भूमिका निभा रही हैं।

यह जानकारी देते हुए डिप्टी कमिश्नर विमल कुमार सेतिया ने बताया कि कुछ महीने पहले ही उन्होंने अपनी फरीदकोट में नियुक्ति के उपरांत जब शहर का दौरा किया तो यहां बड़ी संख्या में लावारिस पशु देखे जो कि दुर्घटनाओं का कारण बनते थे और भूखे प्यासे और जख्मी हालत में घूम रहे थे। उन्होंने प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के अलावा जिले के एनजीओ और गौशाला के संचालकों के साथ बैठक कर इन बेजुबान पशुओं को पकड़ कर गौशाला में भेजने के लिए सहयोग मांगा व उन्हें इन लोगों ने पूर्ण सहयोग भी दिया। इसके चलते अब तक नगर काउंसिल फरीदकोट के क्षेत्र में से 875 लावारिस पशु पकड़कर गौशाला गोलेवाला व अन्य गौशाला में सुरक्षित भेज कर उनकी संभाल की जा रही है।

शहर में पशु छोड़े तो होगी कार्रवाई : डीसी

इस कार्य के लिए जिला प्रशासन द्वारा तीनों नगर काउंसिलों और तीनों ही ब्लाकों में समितियों का भी गठन किया है। उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में हर पंद्रह गांवों के पीछे एक गौशाला बनाने की योजना है और इस लिए पंचायती जमीनों को प्रयोग में लाया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि उनके नोटिस में आया है कि कुछ लोग दूसरे जिलों में से लावारिस पशु फरीदकोट में रात के समय छोड़ कर जाते हैं जो कि जिला निवासियों के लिए बड़ी परेशानियां और दुर्घटनाओं का कारण बनते हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशासन की तरफ से ऐसे तत्वों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने जिला निवासियों एनजीओ को इस पवित्र कार्य में जिला प्रशासन के लिए सहयोग देने की अपील की ताकि जिले को जल्दी से जल्दी लावारिस पशु मुक्त किया जा सके। इस मौके अवसर पर बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी आफ हेल्थ साइंसेज के उप कुलपति डाॅ. राज बहादुर, बिमल रांझा, एडवोकेट अतुल गुप्ता, सेवा सिंह चावला, भारत भूषण सिंगला, डाॅ. राज कुमार गुप्ता, दविन्दर सिंह समेत बड़ी संख्या में क्षेत्र वासी गणमान्य उपस्थित थे।

