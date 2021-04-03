पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:फरीदकोट जिले में 11 व मोगा में 2 नामांकन पत्र रद्द दोनों जिलों में क्रमश: 504 व 568 पर्चे दुरुस्त मिले

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
  • फरीदकोट नगर काउंसिल के 25 वार्डों के लिए भाजपा के केवल 5 उम्मीदवार मैदान में बचे

जिले में गुरुवार को हुई नामांकन पत्रों की जांच के दौरान नगर काउंसिल फरीदकोट से 8 व नगर काउंसिल जैतो के 3 प्रत्याशियों के नामांकन पत्र रद्द किए गए। अब जिले में कुल प्रत्याशियों की संख्या 504 रह गई है। 25 वार्ड वाली फरीदकोट नगर काउंसिल में नामांकन पत्रों की जांच के बाद अब फरीदकोट में कांग्रेस के 31, भाजपा के 5, शिअद के 38, आप के 23 बसपा के चार व निर्दलीय 44 प्रत्याशियों को मिलाकर कुल 145 प्रत्याशी मैदान में रह गए हैं। 29 वार्ड वाली कोटकपूरा नगर काउंसिल में आज किसी भी प्रत्याशी का नामांकन पत्र रद्द नहीं हुआ।

अब यहां कांग्रेस के 43, भाजपा के 26, शिअद के 40, आप के 24, बसपा के 6 व 77 निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों को मिलाकर कुल 216 प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में डटे हुए हैं। जैतो के 17 वार्ड में तीन प्रत्याशियों के नामांकन पत्र रद्द होने के बाद कांग्रेस के 27, भाजपा के 10, शिअद के 12, आप के 19, बसपा के 3 व 72 निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों को मिलाकर कुल 143 प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में हैं। पूरे जिले में कांग्रेस के 101, भाजपा के 41, शिअद के 90, आप के 66, बसपा के 13 व निर्दलीय 193 प्रत्याशी मिलाकर कुल 504 प्रत्याशी शेष हैं।

वहीं, मोगा में 570 नॉमिनेशन की वीरवार को हुई जांच के बाद दो नॉमिनेशन पत्र रद हुए हैं और अब 568 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। इनमें मोगा के वार्ड नंबर 31 से भारतीय जनता पार्टी की ज्योति पत्नी बग्गा सिंह व कोटइसेखां के वार्ड नंबर 2 से आम आदमी पार्टी के कवरिंग उम्मीदवार विशु शामिल हैं। यहां बता दें कि 5 फरवरी को नाम वापस लेने की प्रक्रिया के बाद उम्मीदवारों की असल संख्या सामने आएगी।

बुधवार को मोगा नगर निगम के चुनाव के लिए 50 वार्डों से 350 उम्मीदवारों ने नामिनेशन पत्र भरे थे। जांच के बाद 1 रद्द होने से 349 नामिनेशन पत्र सही पाए गए हैं। कोटइसेखां नगर पंचायत के लिए हुई 76 उम्मीदवारों में से वीरवार को 1 नॉमिनेशन रद्द होने से 75 नामिनेशन पत्र सही मिले। निहाल सिंह वाला नगर पंचायत के लिए 75 में से 75 तथा बधनी कलां नगर पंचायत के लिए 69 नामिनेशन सही मिले। इस प्रकार 568 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। इनमें कवरिंग कैंडिडेट्स व अन-इच्छुक उम्मीदवारों के नाम वापस लेने के बाद असल संख्या शुक्रवार को सामने आएगी।

