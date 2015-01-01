पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओपीडी सेवाएं:आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी करने की अनुमति के विरोध में मोगा में 125 निजी अस्पताल रहे बंद

मोगा6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आईएमए बोली-सरकार ने जो मिक्सोपैथी इजाद की है वह किसी भी सूरत में ठीक नहीं

भारतीय चिकित्सा संघ (आईएमए) के आह्वान पर शुक्रवार को मोगा जिले के 125 बड़े निजी अस्पतालों में सुबह 6 बजे से लेकर शाम 6 बजे बजे तक ओपीडी सेवाएं बंद रहीं। इनमें मोगा सिटी के 70 बड़े निजी अस्पताल भी शामिल हैं। इमरजेंसी सेवाएं जारी रहीं। इस दौरान सभी गैर आपातकालीन व गैर कोविड सेवाएं बंद रहीं। आईएमए के जिला प्रधान डाॅ. संजीव मित्तल ने कहा कि आधुनिक चिकित्सा नियंत्रित व रिसर्च पर आधारित है। हमें आयुर्वेद की विरासत और समृद्धि पर गर्व है, लेकिन दोनों को एक साथ मिक्स नहीं किया जाना चाहिए।

इससे पहले निजी डॉक्टरों ने केंद्र सरकार के इस अध्यादेश के विरोध में प्रदर्शन किया और उन्होंने केंद्र सरकार से अध्यादेश को वापस लेने की मांग की।सरकार की ओर से आयुर्वेद के छात्रों को 58 तरह की सर्जरी करने की अनुमति दे दी गई है। कौंसल ऑफ मेडिसिन की ओर से कुछ दिन पहले ही यह आदेश दिया गया था। केंद्र सरकार के इस कदम को मिक्सोपैथी करार दिया गया है। साथ ही आयुर्वेद डॉक्टर द्वारा सर्जरी करने की काबिलीयत पर सवाल उठाया गया है। इधर आयुर्वेद डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि सर्जरी आयुर्वेद में शुरू से है, जिसे शल्य चिकित्सा कहते आ रहे हैं।

ओपीडी नहीं खुली, इमरजेंसी सेवाएं जारी रहीं, सरकारी डॉक्टरों ने भी एक घंटा काम बंद रखा

इधर आईएमए के आह्वान पर जिले भर में सभी क्लीनक, नान-इमरजेंसी हेल्थ सेंटर, ओपीडी व सर्जरी बंद रखी गई। जबकि इमरजेंसी चिकित्सा सेवाएं, आईसीकोविड केयर सीसीयू और लेबर रुम में काम जारी रहे। सिविल अस्पताल में सरकारी डॉक्टरों ने भी एक घंटा ओपीडी की सेवाएं बंद रख कर इस हड़ताल में हिस्सा लिया।

