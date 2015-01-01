पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:फरीदकोट जिले में 13 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले, एक्टिव केस 150

फरीदकोट2 घंटे पहले
  • 63 लोगों की हो चुकी है माैत, संक्रमितों की संख्या 3375, एक्टिव केस 150

जिला फरीदकोट में भेजे गए सैंपलों की मंगलवार को आई रिपोर्ट में 13 कोरोना के नए मामले सामने आए हैं, इन मामलों को मिलाकर जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 3375 हो गई है।

आज 18 व्यक्तियों के कोरोना मुक्त होने के बाद जिले में कुल तंदुरूस्त मामलों की संख्या 3162 हो गई है। जबकि एक्टिव मामलों की संख्या अब 150 हो गई है। आज तक जिले में 63 व्यक्तियों की कोरोना के कारण मृत्यु हो चुकी है।

जिले में अब तक जांच के लिए 42482 सैंपल लैब भेजे गए हैं, जिनमें से 37610 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है जबकि 441 रिपोर्ट का विभाग को इंतजार है। आज भी जिला फरीदकोट के विभिन्न फ्लू कार्नरों से 311 व्यक्तियों के सैंपल एकत्रित कर जांच को भेजे गए हैं।

सेहत विभाग ने कोरोना से बचने के लिए लोगों को बाहर निकलने पर मास्क लगाने, बार-बार हाथ साबुन से धोने व सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करने की अपीली की है।

जैतो में 2 शिक्षकों के संक्रमित होने पर सरकारी स्कूल सात दिनों के लिए बंद

कोरोना वायरस के चलते स्थानीय सरकारी एचएसएन सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल को 7 दिनों के लिए बंद कर दिया गया है। प्रिंसिपल जसवंत सिंह से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार स्कूल की वर्कशाप के दो शिक्षकों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के बाद एहतियात के तौर पर स्कूल को सरकार निर्देशों के अनुसार 7 दिनों के लिए बंद कर दिया है। उन्होंने बताया कि स्कूल के स्टाफ के कुछ दिन पहले कोरोना टेस्ट हुए थे।

मोगा में एक भी नया पॉजिटिव केस नहीं आया 3 मरीजों के ठीक होने से एक्टिव केस 43

मोगा | मोगा जिले में मंगलवार को कोरोना पॉजिटिव का एक भी नया केस नहीं आया है, जिससे कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 2505 ही है, जबकि मंगलवार को एक ही दिन में 3 मरीज ठीक होने से ठीक होने वालों की संख्या 2379 हो गई है और कुल एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या भी घटकर 43 रह गई है।

सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. अमरप्रीत कौर बाजवा ने कहा वीरवार तक सेहत विभाग ने कुल 62217 कोरोना सैंपल एकत्रित किए हैं, जिनमें से 47074 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव प्राप्त हुई है और 390 की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। सेहत विभाग ने आज कुल 351 सैंपल एकत्रित करके जांच के लिए भेजे हैं।

