कोरोना:फरीदकोट में 18 और मोगा में 5 नए संक्रमित, 30 मरीज हुए ठीक

मोगा4 घंटे पहले
  • दोनों जिलों में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या हुई 5652

जिले में आज गुरुवार को जिले से जांच के लिए भेजे गए सैंपल की आई रिपोर्ट में 18 नये कोरोना मामलों की पुष्टि हुई है।इन मामलों को मिलाकर जिले में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 3200 जा पहुंचा है। जिले में आज 23 व्यक्तियों के कोरोना मुक्त होने के बाद ठीक होने वालों की संख्या 3001 तक जा पहुंची है जबकि एक्टिव मामलों की संख्या आज 142 है।जिले में आज तक 57 मरीज कोरोना के कारण जान गंवा चुके हैं।

आज तक जिले से 39419 कोरोना सैंपल एकत्रित किये जा चुके हैं जिन में से 34873 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आईं हैं जबकि 370 रिपोर्ट का विभाग को इंतजार है। आज स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमों ने 209 संदिग्ध व्यक्तियों के कोरोना सैंपल एकत्रित कर लैब में भेजे हैं।

इसी तरह मोगा में 5 नए केस सामने आने से कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 2452 हो गई है। वीरवार को 7 मरीज ठीक हुए। अब एक्टिव केस 24 रह गए हैं। सिवल सर्जन डाॅ. अमरप्रीत कौर बाजवा ने बताया कि विभाग ने कुल 58610 करोना सैंपल एकत्रित किए हैं, जिनमें से 44462 सैपलों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव प्राप्त हुई है और 337 की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। सेहत विभाग ने आज कुल 279 सैंपल एकत्रित करके जांच के लिए भेजे हैं।

