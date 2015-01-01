पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसे:दो सड़क हादसों में 2 युवकों की गई जान

कोटकपूरा4 घंटे पहले
कोटकपूरा से गुजरते बठिंडा श्री अमृतसर साहिब राष्ट्रीय राज्य मार्ग पर किसी अज्ञात वाहन की फेट लगने से साइकिल सवार युवक की मृत्यु हो गई। थाना सिटी के एएसआई भुपिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि कोटकपूरा के देवी वाला रोड पर रहता जतिंदर सिंह रोजाना सुबह व्यायाम के लिए साइकिलिंग को जाता था। मंगलवार को भी वह रोजाना की तरह साइकिल पर सैर के लिए निकला। इसी दौरान जब वह साइकिल पर कोटकपूरा के मोगा रोड से गुजरते श्री अमृतसर साहिब बठिंडा नेशनल हाइवे पर साइकिल पर जा रहा था कि किसी अज्ञात वाहन ने उसे फेट मार दी। इस दुर्घटना में जतिंदर कुमार वहीं पुल पर गिर गया।

उधर काफी समय तक न लौटने पर उसके परिजनों ने उसकी तलाश शुरू की। इसी तलाश के दौरान जतिंदर फ्लाईओवर पर मृत हालत में मिला। परिजनों के अनुसार उसकी मृत्यु काफी समय पहले हो चुकी थी। इस दौरान इस व्यस्त मार्ग पर कई वाहन गुजरे लेकिन कानूनी पचड़े में पड़ने के डर से किसी ने भी उसे देखने की जहमत नहीं उठाई। फिलहाल पुलिस ने मृतक के पिता सुखमंदर सिंह के बयान पर धारा 174 के तहत कार्रवाई कर शव को बिना पोस्टमार्टम के परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया। ऐसे ही 15 नवंबर को घटित घटना में फरीदकोट के सादिक रोड पर बग्गड़ के शैलर के पास एक लैंसर कार ने मचाकी की ओर से आ रहे एक ऑटो रिक्शा को टक्कर मार दी। इस दुर्घटना में तीस वर्षीय ऑटो चालक बलविंदर सिंह की मृत्यु हो गई। पुलिस ने मृतक बलविंदर सिंह के भाई सोनू सिंह के बयान पर कार चालक सादिक रोड वासी बिपाश सिंह पर मामला दर्ज किया है।

