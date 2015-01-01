पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सहूलियत:20 दुधारू पशुओं की खरीद के लिए 14 लाख कर्ज देकर 25 से 33 प्रतिशत दी जा रही सब्सिडी

मोगा3 घंटे पहले
  • डेयरी धंधे से जुड़ने वाले नौजवानों को मिल रही आर्थिक सहायता

कृषि में विभिन्नता लाने और डेयरी पेशे को अपनाने वाले नौजवानों को समय का साथी बनाने के लिए डेयरी विकास विभाग की तरफ से विशेष यत्न किए जा रहे हैं। डेयरी फार्मिंग से जुड़े नौजवानों की पंजाब सरकार आर्थिक पक्ष से अधिक से अधिक सहायता प्रदान करने के लिए वचनबद्ध है। इस संबंधी जानकारी देते डिप्टी कमिश्नर संदीप हंस ने बताया पंजाब सरकार द्वारा मिशन तंदुरूस्त पंजाब के अंतर्गत घर-घर रोजगार देने के उपराले किए जा रहे हैं, जिसके अंतर्गत डेयरी विकास विभाग के अंतर्गत नौजवानों को डेयरी प्रशिक्षण देकर अलग-अलग बैंकों से कम ब्याज और सब्सिडी युक्त कर्ज मुहैया करवाकर विशेष वित्तीय सहायता दी जा रही है, जिससे नौजवानों को अपना कारोबार स्थापित करने में सहायता मिल सके। श्री संदीप हंस ने डेयरी धंधा स्थापित करने की सरकारी स्कीमों के बारे में बताया कि 2 से 20 दुधारू पशुओं की खरीद के लिए 14 लाख रुपए कर्ज प्रदान किया जा रहा है, जिस पर 25 प्रतिशत जनरल केटेगरी के लिए और 33 प्रतिशत अनुसूचित जाति के लिए सब्सिडी दी जा रही है। देसी नस्ल की गायों को प्रमोट करने के लिए 10 देसी नस्ल की गायों की खरीद के लिए 7 लाख रुपए का कर्ज मुहैया करवाया जा रहा है, जिस पर 25 प्रतिशत जनरल और 33 प्रतिशत अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग के लिए सब्सिडी प्रदान की जाती है।

हरे चारे के नीचे क्षेत्रफल बढ़ाने और हरे चारों के आचार बढ़ाने के लिए विशेष प्रयास करते सिंगल रो फोडर हार्वेस्टर (मक्का, चरी व उसे कुतरने वाली मशीन) की खरीद के लिए 2.50 लाख रुपए के कर्जे पर 50 हजार रुपए प्रति मशीन जनरल वर्ग के लिए और 63 हजार रुपए अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग के उम्मीदवारों के लिए सब्सिडी मुहैया करवाई जा रही है। सेल्फ प्रोपैलड फौरेज कटर (बरसीम /लूसण की कटाई वाली मशीन) की खरीद के लिए 2.25 लाख रुपए का कर्ज दिया जाता है, जिस पर 50 हजार रुपए प्रति मशीन जनरल कैटागिरी के लिए और 63 हजार रुपए अनुसूचित जाति के लिए सब्सिडी दी जा रही है।

डेयरी किसानों को खुद मार्केट के लिए आटोमैटिक चिल्ड डिसपैसिंग यूनिट (दूध ठंडा करके खपतकार के घर तक बेचने वाला एटीएम) की खरीद के लिए 8 लाख रुपए का कर्ज प्रदान किया जाता है जिससे जनरल और अनुसूचित जाति के लिए 4 लाख रुपए प्रति मशीन के हिसाब से सब्सिडी दी जा रही है।

