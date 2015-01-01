पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

त्योहार पर सतर्कता:दिवाली पर मोगा जिले में 250 पुलिसकर्मी व अधिकारी तैनात, शहर में 110 कर्मचारी ट्रैफिक व सुरक्षा में जुटे

मोगा35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसी अनहोनी को लेकर फायर व सेहत कर्मचारी 24 घंटे रहेंगे उपलब्ध

जहां जिले भर में 250 पुलिस कर्मी व अधिकारी सुरक्षा में जुटे हैं, वहीं सिटी में ही 110 पुलिस कर्मी ट्रैफिक व सुरक्षा में जुटे हैं। यह सब दिवाली त्योहार के मद्देनजर किए प्रबंधों का हिस्सा है, फिर भी हर रोज पुलिस जिले की सुरक्षा को लेकर जुटी रहती है। वहीं दिवाली में चलने वाले पटाखों को लेकर आगजनी की होने वाली घटनाओं को देखते हुए फायर ब्रिगेड व सेहत विभाग ने अगले 2 दिन 24 घंटे की सेवाओं में कर्मियों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी की है। वहीं त्योहार के मद्देनजर गत वर्षों से 50 से 60 प्रतिशत तक आर्थिक गतिविधियों में कमी पाई जा रही है, फिर भी सोना-चांदी, साज-सज्जा, बर्तनों की बिक्री बीते वर्षों की तुलना मामूली कम 95 प्रतिशत तक हुई है।

लेकिन माटी के दीयों की बिक्री की बात करें तो यह गत 3-4 वर्षों से 125 प्रतिशत तक ज्यादा हुई है। जहां तक घरों को सजाने की बात है तो यहां भी बिक्री ठीक हुई है परंतु जहां चाइनीज समान ने पैठ बनाए रखी। शहर में 12 जगह पुलिस की तैनाती से ट्रैफिक व लोग सुरक्षित घुमेंगे। मुख्य चौक, मैजेस्टिक चौक, शाम लाल थापर चौक, प्रताप चौक, आर्य स्कूल चौक, चौक शेखां कोटकपूरा बाईपास, न्यू टाउन नंबर 9 चौक, लौहार चौक, दुन्नेके नहर, बाघापुराना बाईपास व बुघीपुरा बाईपास पर पुलिस की पक्की तैनाती है। इसके अलावा गाड़ियों में पीसीआर व बाइक पीसीआर की गश्त जारी रहेगी। इनमें 2 दर्जन अधिकारियों समेत 250 कर्मियों की तैनाती है। इस संबंधी एसएसपी हरमनबीर सिंह गिल ने कहा कि असामाजिक तत्वों के खिलाफ सख्ती जारी रहेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि बेशक त्योहार पर चौकसी बढ़ाई गई है फिर भी आम दिनों में भी पुलिस लोगों की सेवा में लगी रहती है।

सोना-चांदी, बर्तनों, सज्जा व माटी के दीयों की हुई खूब बिक्री, गिफ्ट व मिठाई के कारोबार में रही मंदी

त्योहारी सीजन के मद्देनजर ओवरआल धंधे मंदे रहे परंतु कुछ पहले की तरह ही कमाई करने में कामयाब रहे। सर्दी के जरूरत के कपड़ों को छोड़कर लोगों ने त्योहार के मद्देनजर पहले की तरह खरीददारी नहीं की। गिफ्ट देने में कभी अग्रणी रहे पंजाबी इस बार गिफ्ट बांटने में कंजूस रहे। गिफ्ट कारोबारियों की मानें तो इस बार बिक्री 60 से 65 प्रतिशत ही रही। इस बार भी मिठाई कारोबार मंदी में ही रहा। दुकानदारों का कहना है कि पहले से 30 प्रतिशत कम मिठाइयां बनाई है। पटाखों का कारोबार करने वालों ने कहा कि इस बार पहले से कम पटाखे मंगाए गए थे, जिस के चलते बिक्री में 40% तक गिरावट आई है। फलों, जूतों, बिजली उपकरणों आदि भी मंदी का शिकार बताये जा रहे हैं। वहीं, सोने व चांदी का व्यापार बेशक गत वर्षों से 20 प्रतिशत कम रहा परंतु यह धंधा 80% तक झंडे गाड़ने में सफल रहा। बर्तनों का व्यापार भी 80 से 90 प्रतिशत तक हुआ। माटी के दीयों की तरफ मोगा निवासियों का अच्छा रुझान रहने के चलते इस साल यह व्यापार उछल कर 125 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ गया।

फायर ब्रिगेड तैयार : 15 फायरमैन, 1 लीड फायरमैन व 6 ड्राइवरों समेत 22 कर्मचारी तैनात

शनिवार को मनाई जाने वाली दीवाली के दौरान आगजनी की होने वाली घटनाओं के मद्देनजर फायर ब्रिगेड व सेहत विभाग पूरी तरह सतर्क है। वहीं सेहत विभाग ने भी इसके लिए पूरी तैयारी कर ली है। बता दें कि मोगा में फायर ब्रिगेड विभाग के पास आग बुझाने के लिए तीन बड़ी गाड़ियों सहित दो छोटी गाड़ियों समेत 22 कर्मचारियों का स्टाफ दीवाली पर ड्यूटी पर तैनात रहेगा। फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियों में से एक कोटकपूरा बाइपास, एक बुघीपुरा चौक व एक मैन चौक पर तैनात की गई हैं। डिस्ट्रिक्ट फायर आफिसर जगदीश कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि उनके पास 15 फायरमैन, एक लीडिंग फायरमैन, छह ड्राइवर सहित कच्चे व पक्के 22 कर्मचारी हैं। सभी कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई जा चुकी है। उन्होंने कहा कि दीवाली पर कई बार पटाखों के कारण आगजनी की घटनाएं हो जाती हैं। इसको लेकर उनकी टीमों को मौके पर पहुंच आग पर काबू पाना होता है। मगर, कई बार आगजनी की घटनाओं पर काबू पाने के दौरान रास्ते में उन्हें जाम की स्थिति का सामना करना पड़ता है। उनकी लोगों से अपील है कि वे खासकर रात को बाजारों में सड़कों पर गाड़ियां न खड़ी करें।

इमरजेंसी में तैनात रहेगा स्टाफ : एसएमओ
एसएमओ डाॅ. राजेश अत्री ने लोगों से अपील की है कि कोरोना संक्रमण से पूरा देश लड़ रहा है। ऐसे में हम सभी का फर्ज बनता है कि हम ग्रीन दीवाली मनाएं, ताकि वातावरण स्वच्छ बना रहे। इसके अलावा जहां तक संभव हो, सूती कपड़े पहन कर कम आवाज व कम धुआं पैदा करने वाले पटाखों को प्रयोग करें। वही इमरजेंसी में दीवाली की रात को पूरा स्टाफ तैनात किया गया है।

डीसी और एसएसपी ने दी दिवाली की बधाई, कहा-2 घंटे ही चलाएं ग्रीन पटाखे
डिप्टी कमिश्नर संदीप हंस व एसएसपी हरमनबीर सिंह गिल ने जिला वासियों को दीपाली की बधाई देते कहा है कि वातावरण को शुद्ध रखने के लिए प्रशासन की ओर से दी 2 घंटे की छूट के दौरान केवल ग्रीन पटाखे ही चलाएं ताकि खुशियों का माहौल बना रहे और दुर्घटनाओं से बचा जा सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें