पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मोगा मंडियों में दाना भी और बारदाना भी:13 लाख एमटी धान के लिए चाहिए 2.60 करोड़ बारदाना, 70% पुराना और 15% आ चुका है नया, बाकी 15% शेलर वाले दे रहे

मोगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हर साल नई फसल की संभाल के लिए इस्तेमाल होने वाले बारदाने में 70% बारदाना पुराना इस्तेमाल होता है और 30% नया बारदाना पंजाब सरकार पश्चिम बंगाल से मंगाती है, जिसमें 15% बारदाना राज्य की मंडियों में पहुंच चुका था, जबकि बाकी 15% अभी आ रहा था। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पंजाब व जम्मू के लिए मालगाड़ियों को बंद कर देने से वो 15% रास्ते में रुक गया।

इधर धान की खरीद प्रक्रिया तेजी से चलने कारण उसकी किल्लत आने वाले दिनों में संभव थी, परंतु पंजाब सरकार ने शेलरवालों को वो 15% बारदाना भी पुराना इस्तेमाल करने की इजाजत देने से अब यह समस्या खत्म हो गई है। मोगा में 8 प्रमुख अनाज मंडियों समेत कुल 108 मंडियों में धान की खरीद प्रक्रिया चल रही है। इस बार कुल 13 लाख मीट्रिक टन धान आने की उम्मीद है, जिसकी संभाल के लिए 2.60 करोड़ बारदाने का इस्तेमाल होना है।

13 लाख मीट्रिक टन धान की खरीद के बाद आढ़तियों व खरीद एजेंसियों को इसकी संभाल के लिए 2.60 करोड़ बारदाने की जरूरत हाेती। इसमें 1.82 करोड़ बारदाना पुराना तथा 78 लाख नया बारदाना मंगाया जाता है, जिसमें 39 लाख आ चुका था। अब बाकी 39 लाख बारदाना शैलर वाले देंगे। इस संबंधी आढ़ती एसोसिऐशन के मुख्यसचिव दीपक तायल ने बताया कि धान की संभाल के लिए नया बारदाना 15% आ चुका है और अब बाकी 15% हमें शैलर वाले दे रहे हैं। इस लिये अब हमें कोई दिक्कत नहीं आएगी।

गेहूं बिजाई के लिए खाद की कोई कमी नहीं : जिला कृषि अधिकारी
जिला कृषि अधिकारी ने कहा कि मोगा जिले में 1.75 लाख हेक्टेयर में गेहूं की बिजाई होती है। गेहूं की बिजाई समय का डीएपी व यूरिया किसानों ने पहले से ही खरीद कर रखा हुआ है। इस बार किसानों को जरूरत के अनुसार ही खादों का इस्तेमाल करने के लिये प्रेरित करेंगे। पहले वो ज्यादा इसका इस्तेमाल करते आए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रति एकड़ 110 किलो खादों की जरूरत होती है, किसान 145 किलो तक इस्तेमाल करते आए हैं। उन्हें सही मात्रा में इस्तेमाल करने को कहा जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें