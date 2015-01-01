पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:नेशनल लोक अदालत में 264 मामले निपटाए,14 बेंचों के समक्ष 1080 केस रखे गए

मोगा4 घंटे पहले
आम जनता की सुविधा के लिए लगाई जा रही लोक अदालतों की लड़ी में जिला और सेशन जज-कम-चेयरमैन जिला कानूनी सेवाएं अथॉरिटी मुनीश सिंगल के निर्देशों पर शनिवार को मोगा में नेशनल लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया।सीजेएम-कम-सचिव जिला कानूनी सेवाएं अथॉरिटी बगीचा सिंह ने बताया कि जिला अदालतों में 11 बैंच, जिनमें 1 बैंच स्थायी लोक अदालत (जन उपयोगी सेवाओं) में और सब डिविजन स्तर पर निहाल सिंह वाला और बाघापुराना अदालत में 1-1 बैंच स्थापित की गई। इस लोक अदालत में कुल 14 बैंच स्थापित किए गए थे। इनमें रखे गए 1080 केसों में से 264 मामलों का मौके पर ही आपसी सहमति के साथ

निपटारा किया गया और इन निपटाए गए मामलों में से 3 करोड़ 50 लाख 62 हजार 278 रुपए की सेटलमेंट की गई।उन्होंने बताया कि इस लोक अदालत में हर तरह केस जैसे कि सीआरपीसी की धारा 320 के अंतर्गत आते राजीनामा होने योग्य फौजदारी मामलों के अलावा चेक बाउंस केस, बैंकों के रिकवरी केस, पति-पत्नी के

आपसी और पारिवारिक झगड़े, जमीन जायदाद संबंधी झगड़े, बिजली और पानी के बिलों के झगड़े, वेतन व भत्तों संबंधी, कर्मचारियों की सेवा संबंधी केस, माल विभाग से सबंधित, मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट के अंतर्गत एमएसीटी (मोटर एक्सीडेंट दावा ट्रिब्यूनल), किराया झगड़े और अन्य दीवानी केसों के साथ संबंधित झगड़ों के केस लगाए गए थे।

