खरीद:‘जिले की मंडियों में 5477584 मीट्रिक टन धान की हुई खरीद’

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
जिले की मंडियों में 57,51,083 मीट्रिक टन धान की आमद हुई है, जिस में से अलग -अलग खरीद एजेंसियों की तरफ से 54,77,584 मीट्रिक टन धान की खरीद की जा चुकी है।

यह जानकारी वीरवार को मीडिया को देते डिप्टी कमिश्नर संदीप हंस ने बताया कि खरीद किये गए धान बीच में से 40,45,932 मीट्रिक टन धान की लिफ्टिंग भी करवाई गई है। उन कहा कि खरीद के उचित प्रबंधों से जिले के किसानों को किसी भी मंडी में किसी भी तरह की कोई भी परेशानी नहीं आने दी जा रही।

जिला मंडी अफसर मनदीप सिंह ने अलग-अलग खरीद एजेंसियों की तरफ से खरीद किये गए धान का एजेंसी वाइज विवरण देते बताया कि पनग्रेन की तरफ से 25, 48, 124 एमटी, मार्कफैड ने 13, 50, 787 एमटी, पनसप ने 9, 79, 320 एमटी, वेयरहाउस ने 5,79,328 और प्राइवेट व्यापारियों ने 20, 025 मीट्रिक टन धान की फसल को खरीदा है।

