लूट:नकली सेल्स टैक्स अधिकारी बन पिकअप चालक से लूटे 60 हजार रूपये

मोगा4 घंटे पहले
मोगा-लुधियाना फोकल प्वाइंट के निकट सफारी गाड़ी में सवार कुछ लोग सेल टेक्स अधिकारी बनकर एक पिकअप गाड़ी को रोककर चालक से 60 हजार रुपए की नकदी छीन ली। उसे अपनी गाड़ी में डालकर थप्पड़ मारे तथा बाद में उसे वारदात वाले स्थान पर छोड़कर रांग साइड से लुधियाना की ओर गाड़ी लेकर फरार हो गए। पिकअप गाड़ी चालक ने पीछा किया, लेकिन पकड़ में नहीं आए।

बुधवार रात से पुलिस काले रंग की सफारी गाड़ी की तलाश में जुटी है। उधर कोई भी पुलिस अधिकारी इस वारदात के संबंध में मुंह खोलने के लिए तैयार नहीं है। जबकि एसपी रैंक के अधिकारी काले रंग की सफारी जिस रास्ते से गुजरी है। सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगालने में जुटे हैं। पुलिस सूत्रों के हवाले से मिली जानकारी अनुसार बरनाला निवासी जगसीर सिंह पिकअप गाड़ी में कच्चा चिकन शाहकोट में सप्लाई देने के बाद वापिस आ रहा था।

उसके पास रिकवरी के 60 हजार रुपए थे। बरनाला लौटते समय रास्ते में मोगा के फोकल प्वाइंट के निकट 28 अक्तूबर की देर रात को काले रंग की सफारी गाड़ी उसकी गाड़ी के आगे लगी। उसमें तीन से चार लोग सवार थे। गाड़ी से दो लोग उतरे ओर सेल टैक्स अधिकारी बताकर उससे बोले कि बिना टैक्स दिए कहां जा रहा है। उसे जीप से नीचे उतारकर अपनी सफारी में बिठाकर थप्पड़ मारे ओर उसके पास से 60 हजार रुपए की नकदी छीन ली। बाद में उसे गाड़ी से नीचे फैंका ओर लुधियाना की ओर फरार हो गए। इस उपरांत गाड़ी चालक ने मामले की जानकारी फोकल प्वाइंट चौकी पुलिस को दी।

