गिरफ्तारी:एटीएम काटने व लुटेरा गिराेह के 7 सदस्य गिरफ्तार,एटीएम काटने का सामान, हथियार व मारने के लिए बनाई पाइप बरामद

कोटकपूरा2 दिन पहले
सीआईए स्टाफ जैतो की पुलिस पार्टी ने कार्रवाई के दौरान एटीएम तोड़ने व हथियारों के बल पर लूटपाट करने वाले गिरोह के सात सदस्यों को काबू कर उनसे एक पिस्तौल, तेजधार हथियार व एटीएम तोड़ने को इस्तेमाल किए जाते औजार बरामद किए हैं। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार सीआईए स्टाफ जैतो के एएसआई चरणजीत सिंह के नेतृत्व में जैतो के बठिंडा रोड पर स्थित सूए के पुल के पास नाकाबंदी के दौरान मिली गुप्त

सूचना के आधार पर दबडीखाना ड्रेन के पास कार्रवाई कर वहां इकट्ठे होकर लूट की वारदात की योजना बनाते गांव सेवेवाला वासी गुरविंदर सिंह उर्फ गिंदर, पिंका सिंह, गांव चोहला साहिब जिला तरनतारण वासी गुरप्रीत सिंह उर्फ गोपी बाबा, गांव बोतल खेड़ी जिला तरनतारण वासी सिमरजोत सिंह उर्फ सिमर व जिगरजोत सिंह उर्फ जिगर, गांव कोठा गुरु जिला बठिंडा वासी गुरदित सिंह व गांव चंद भान वासी गुरपाल सिंह को काबू किए।

सीआईए स्टाफ ने इन आरोपियों से लूटपाट व एटीएम तोड़ने की वारदातों के लिए इस्तेमाल किए जाते तीन बिना नंबर के मोटरसाइकिल, एक देशी कट्टा पिस्तौल .32 बोर, चार जिंदा कारतूस .32 बोर, एटीएम काटने को इस्तेमाल एलपीजी गैस सिलेंडर व रेगुलेटर, एक आक्सीजन गैस सिलेंडर व रेगुलेटर, पाइप व गैस कटर, दो बड़े हत्थे वाले हथौड़े, एक लोहे की राड व एक ऐसी पाइप बरामद की जिस पर आरोपियों ने

मोटरसाइकिल में लगने वाली लोहे की गरारी के चार हिस्से कर वेल्ड करवाये हुए थे। पुलिस अधिकारियों के अनुसार इस राड का इस्तेमाल आरोपी वारदात के दौरान किसी बाहरी व्यक्ति के आने पर उस के सिर पर चोट मार हमला करने के लिए करते थे। इस पाइप से सिर पर जख्म भी गहरा होता था व चिकित्सा जांच में यह चोट लगने के सही कारणों का पता भी नहीं चल पाता था।

