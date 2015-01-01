पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मोगा में बड़ी कार्रवाई:कांग्रेसी नेता के रेस्टोरेंट के गोदाम से एक ट्रक पटाखे जब्त, दो मैनेजर गिरफ्तार

मोगाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकारी नियमों की अनदेखी कर स्टोर किए थे पटाखे+
  • कांग्रेसी नेता पर भी केस, पटाखों के पास ही रखे थे रेस्टोरेंट के गैस सिलेंडर
  • लाइसेंस बेचने का था, स्टोर करने का नहीं : पुलिस

कोटईसेखां में कांग्रेसी नेता द्वारा जिला प्रशासन द्वारा जारी लाइसेंस के नियमों के उलट अपने रेस्टोरेंट के पीछे बने 3 कमरों में दीपावली व गुरुपर्व के लिए पटाखा स्टोर किया गया था। बुधवार को एसपी (डी) की अगुवाई में पुलिस ने कांग्रेसी नेता के पटाखा स्टोर करने वाले कमरों में रेड कर लगभग एक ट्रक पटाखे बरामद किए हैं। पुलिस ने रेस्टोरेंट के दो मैनेजरों समेत कांग्रेसी नेता के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

पुलिस ने मौके पर रेस्टोरेंट के दो मैनेजरों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया, जबकि तीसरा आरोपी पुलिस को चकमा देकर फरार हो गया। पुलिस का तर्क है कि प्रशासन ने लाइसेंस पटाखे बेचने का दिया था, न कि पटाखे स्टोर करने का दिया था। जहां से पटाखे बरामद किए गए हैं। वहां पास में सिलेंडर पड़े थे। इसके अलावा सरकारी नियमों की अनदेखी करके पटाखे स्टोर किए गए थे। पुलिस ने कहा कि अगर हादसा होता तो गंभीर परिणाम सामने आते। इस तरह किसी की जिंदगी से खिलवाड़ नहीं करने देंगे।

दोनों आरोपियों को जमानत पर रिहा किया

थाना कोटईसेखां के एसएचओ संदीप सिंह ने बताया कि बुधवार को मुखबिर ने सूचना दी कि कस्बे के जीरा रोड पर जीएम रेस्टोंरेंट के पीछे कमरों में पटाखे स्टोर किए गए हंै। छापेमारी में रेस्टोरेंट के पीछे बने कमरों से भारी मात्रा में पटाखों का जखीरा बरामद हुआ। पुलिस ने वहां मौजूद सभी पटाखों को जब्त करके थाना कोटईसेखां में रखवाया है। पुलिस ने रेस्टोरेंट के दो मैनेजरों दीपक कुमार व राज कुमार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। जबकि तीसरा आरोपी सुमित मल्होत्रा उर्फ बिटू पुलिस की रेड के बाद भूमिगत हो गया है। पुलिस ने तीनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ धारा 188, 285 आईपीसी व इंडियन एक्सप्लोसिव एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार दोनों आरोपियों को जमानत पर रिहा कर दिया।

हमारे पास पटाखे का लाइसेंस, कोर्ट जाएंगे : बिट्‌टू
कांग्रेसी नेता सुमित मल्होत्रा उर्फ बिटू ने कहा कि उसे राजनीतिक रंजिश के तहत फंसाया गया है। प्रशासन ने ही 28 अक्टूबर से 30 नवंबर तक पटाखे बेचने का लाइसेंस दिया है। पटाखे बेचने को स्कूल में मंजूरी मिली थी। लेकिन स्कूल में बच्चे पढ़ने आते हैं। पटाखे स्टोर करने की जगह न होने से रेस्टोरेंट के पीछे गोदाम में स्टोर किए थे। कार्रवाई के खिलाफ कोर्ट जाएंगे। उधर, एसपी (डी) जगतप्रीत सिंह ने कहा कि बिटू को प्रशासन ने पटाखे बेचने का लाइसेंस दिया था स्टोर करने का नहीं। जहां पटाखें स्टोर किए थे वहां पर गैस सिलेंडर रखे थे। बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें