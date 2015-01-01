पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:एडीसी ने मुमारा में सार्वजनिक शौचालय के निर्माण कार्य का किया निरीक्षण

फरीदकोट5 घंटे पहले
एडीसी प्रीत महिंदर सिंह सहोता ने आज स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के तहत सादिक सब तहसील में आते गांव मुमारा में सार्वजनिक शौचालय के निर्माण के कार्य का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने बताया कि मुमारा गांव जिले का पहला गांव है जहां इस योजना के तहत कार्य शुरू किया गया है। आज उनके द्वारा चल रहे विकास के कामों की चेकिंग की गई और आदेश दिए गए कि काम उच्च गुणवत्ता के कराए जाएं और किसी तरह की

लापरवाही न की जाए। उन्होंने बताया कि स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के सार्वजनिक शौचालय योजना के तहत 4 शौचालय का निर्माण किया जाता है जिसमें केंद्र सरकार और पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से 2 लाख 10 हजार की राशि दी जाती है जबकि 90 हजार गांव की पंचायत द्वारा हिस्सा डाला जाता है। इस कार्य के तहत पुरुष महिलाओं व दिव्यांग व्यक्तियों के लिए अलग-अलग शौचालयों का निर्माण किया जाना है। जनस्वास्थ्य और

सेनिटेशन विभाग के कार्यकारी इंजीनियर विपन सिंगला ने बताया कि स्वच्छ भारत मिशन (ग्रामीण) फेस-2 के अंतर्गत गांवों में सालिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट और प्लास्टिक वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट का कार्य भी करवाया जाएगा। जिला कोआर्डिनेटर गुरप्रीत सिंह ने बताया कि जिले की 76 गांवों की पंचायतों द्वारा सामुदायिक शौचालय बनाने के आवेदन मिले हैं। इस अवसर पर सरपंच सुखप्रीत सिंह सोनू व पंचायत सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

