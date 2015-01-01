पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसोसिएशन:एडवोकेट हरिंदर सिंह बने निहाल सिंह वाला बार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष

निहाल सिंह वाला3 घंटे पहले
  • सचिव परविंदर सिंह धालीवाल व उपाध्यक्ष दलजीत सिंह धालीवाल बने

बार एसोसिएशन निहाल सिंह वाला के हुए चुनाव में एडवोकेट हरिंदर सिंह बराड़ अध्यक्ष पद के लिए चुने गए। रिटर्निंग अफसर एडवोकेट गौतम गोयल की देखरेख में हुई चुनावी प्रक्रिया में एडवोकेट हरिंदर सिंह बराड़ ने सतनाम सिंह धुड़कोट को हराया। कोविड-19 नियमों का पालन करते हुए चुनाव के नतीजे घोषित किए गए। सचिव के चुनाव में परविंदर सिंह धालीवाल ने बलजिंदर बंसल को हराया। वित्त सचिव के चुनाव में गुरप्रीत सिंह कांगड़ ने रामप्रीत बावा को हराकर विजय हासिल की। दलजीत सिंह धालीवाल उपाध्यक्ष व शुभम गर्ग ज्वाइंट सचिव बिना चुनाव के नियुक्त किए गए। दूसरी बार अध्यक्ष पद का चुनाव जीते एडवोकेट हरिंदर सिंह बराड़ को अधिवक्ताओं ने शुभकामनाएं दी। इस अवसर पर चमन लाल गोयल, गुरप्रीत सिंह, सुखदेव सिंह, सुखदीप सिंह, बख्शीश सिंह, अनीष कांत, विनीत मित्तल, कुलवंत कौर हनी बंसल, नवजोत कौर कर्मवीर सिंह, हरप्रीत कौर, गुरप्रीत सिंह, हरविंदर सिंह, संभव जैन, परमजीत कौर, सुखदीप कौर उपस्थित थे।

