शताब्दी समागम:एटक ने अपना शताब्दी प्रोग्राम लाला लाजपत राय के जन्म स्थान पर कराया

मोगा3 घंटे पहले
  • आल इंडिया ट्रेड यूनियन कांग्रेस (एटक) के 100 साल हुए पूरे

देश की पहली ट्रेड यूनियन आल इंडिया ट्रेड यूनियन कांग्रेस (एटक) के शानदार 100 साल पूरे होने पर शताब्दी समागम एटक के संस्थापक प्रधान लाला लाजपत राय के जद्दी गांव ढुड्डीके में शानो शौकत के साथ मनाया गया। इससे पहले लाला जी के जन्म स्थान पर स्थापित उनके विशाल काय बुत पर श्रद्धासुमन भेंट किये गये। इससमय समागम वाली जगह पर मजदूरों व मुलाजिमों की जत्थेबंदी का झंडा पंजाब एटक के प्रधान कामरेड बंत सिंह बराड़ और मुख्य सचिव निर्मल सिंह धालीवाल की तरफ से लहराया गया।

इस मौके ट्रांसपोर्ट मुलाजिम, बिजली बोर्ड, सेहत क्षेत्र, आशा वर्कर, आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर, अध्यापक, नरेगा, रिक्शा रेहड़ी, फड़ी यूनियन, क्लास फोर, बैंकों, ठेका मुलाजिम और विद्यार्थी नौजवानों ने यूनियनों के बैनरों और नारों के साथ शिरकत की। इस मौके देश भक्त यादगार हाल जालंधर के ट्रस्टी अमरजीत सिंह ढुड्डीके ने विचार रखे। लाला लाजपत राय मेमोरियल के मुख्य सचिव रणजीत सिंह धन्ना, राजजंग सिंह, मा. गुरचरन सिंह, केवल सिंह खजांची ने सूबा लीडरशिप को यादगारी चिह्न दे कर सम्मानित किया। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि मजदूरों ने संघर्षों सदका जीते मजदूर कानून अब अडानियों और अंबानियों के हक में बदले जा रहे हैं। ]

इस मौके निर्मल सिंह धालीवाल ने मज़दूर जमात को इस दिन की मुबारकबाद देते संघर्ष जारी रखने के लिए प्रेरित किया। इस मौके जगसीर सिंह खोसा, बिकी महेशरी, कर्मवीर कौर बधनी, बचित्तर सिंह धोथड़, गुरजंट कोकरी, गुरमेल सिंह नाहर, गुरमीत सिंह, मा. सुरजीत दौधर, दर्शन लाल शर्मा, चमकौर दौधर, एसपी सिंह मुल्लांपुर, जगविन्दर काका, बलजीत तखाणवध, गुरचरन कौर, सुखजिन्दर महेसरी, चमन लाल संघेड़िया, प्रकाश चंद, चमकौर डगरू, महेन्दर सिंह धूड़कोट, सरबजीत कौर खोसा, जसपाल घारू, सबराज सिंह ढुड्डीके ने संबोधन किया।

