ऑनलाइन:किसी भी किस्म की शिकायत पोर्टल पर दर्ज करवाई जाए : डीसी संदीप हंस

मोगा4 घंटे पहले
  • शिकायतों की स्थिति के बारे में ऑनलाइन प्राप्त कर सकते हैं जानकारी
  • प्रक्रिया के हर पड़ाव पर एसएमएस से सूचित किया जाता ह

राज्य के लोगों को निर्विघ्न ढंग से नागरिक केंद्रित सेवाएं प्रदान करन के मकसद से पंजाब द्वारा वन-स्टाप वेब पोर्टल के रूप में एक डिजिटल जनतक शिकायत निवारण प्रणाली (पीजीआरएस) शुरू की गई है, जिससे लोगों की शिकायतों को समयबद्ध ढंग से हल किया जा सके। यह जानकारी देते डिप्टी कमिश्नर संदीप हंस ने बताया कि प्रशासनिक सुधारों और लोगों की शिकायतें विभाग (डीजीआर और पीजी) द्वारा विकसित किया गया यह जनतक शिकायत निवारण पोर्टल अलग-अलग विभागों में सेवाओं की सुपुर्दगी संबंधी प्रक्रियाएं की डिजीटलाइजेशन के लिए बेहद अहम साबित हो रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि पोर्टल का उद्देश्य नवीनतम प्रौद्योगिकी का प्रयोग करते नागरिक केंद्रित प्रशासन को उत्साहित करना है। उन्होंने कहा कि नागरिक अब अपनी शिकायतों संबंधी सरकारी विभागों के पास connect.punjab.gov.in पर दर्ज करवा सकते हैं। सभी विभागों को इसके साथ जोड़ दिया गया है और इस संबंधी अधिकारियों को चंडीगढ़ और जिला स्तर के मुख्य दफ्तरों में प्रशिक्षण दिया गया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि पीजीआरएस केंद्रीय पोर्टल के तौर पर काम कर रहा है, जहां सभी नागरिकों की शिकायतें पोर्टल पर ख़ुद या ईमेल, डाक के द्वारा या सेवा केन्द्रों पर व्यक्तिगत तौर पर दर्ज की जा सकतीं हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि पोर्टल के जरिये नागरिक अपनी शिकायतों की स्थिति बारे ऑनलाइन जान सकते हैं और उनको प्रक्रिया के हर पड़ाव पर एसएमएस द्वारा सूचित किया जाता है। शिकायत का हल होने पर उनको फ़ोन काल आती है और अगर वह संतुष्ट नहीं हैं तो उनकी शिकायत उच्च अधिकारियों के पास पहुंचायी जाती है। उन्होंने कहा कि नागरिकों के लिए प्रणाली का प्रयोग करने को आसान बनाने के लिए सरकार भविष्य में आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस और मशीन लर्निंग का प्रयोग करेगी।

