रिश्वतखोरी:भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ जागरूकता सप्ताह लाला लाजपत राय काॅलेज में हुआ संपन्न

मोगा3 घंटे पहले
  • विजिलेंस ब्यूरो ने विद्यार्थियों को रिश्वतखोरी के खिलाफ किया जागरूक

केंद्रीय विजिलेंस कमीशन नई दिल्ली की हिदायतें अनुसार विजिलेंस ब्यूरो यूनिट मोगा ने 27 अक्टूबर से 2 नवंबर तक भ्रष्टाचार विरुद्ध जागरूकता सप्ताह मनाया गया। जिसके संबंध में विजिलेंस ब्यूरो यूनिट मोगा ने लाला लाजपत राय इंस्टीट्यूट आफ इंजीनियरिंग एंड टेक्नोलॉजी घल्लकलां में भ्रष्टाचार विरोधी सेमीनार कोविड-19 संबंधी सरकार द्वारा जारी हिदायतों को ध्यान में रखते हुए आयोजित किया गया। सेमीनार दौरान विजिलैंस ब्यूरो मोगा द्वारा विद्यार्थियों को रिश्वतखोरी खिलाफ जागरूक करने के मंतव्य के साथ अलग-अलग काॅलेजों के विद्यार्थियों में एक डेक्लारेशन मुकाबला करवाया गया, जिसमें भ्रष्टाचार को कैसे कम या खत्म करें विषय पर अलग-अलग काॅलेजों के 11 विद्यार्थियों ने भाषण दिए।

उपकप्तान पुलिस विजिलैंस ब्यूरो मोगा केवल कृष्ण ने बताया कि पोजीशन प्राप्त करने वाले विद्यार्थियों से पहले नंबर पर आने वाली कैंब्रिज इंटरनेशनल स्कूल की छात्रा तेजवंत कौर, दूसरे नंबर पर कामया गौतम बाबा कुन्दन सिंह मेमोरियल ला काॅलेज, तीसरे नंबर पर नवजीत कौर, चौथे नंबर पर मनीषा कुमारी, 5वें नंबर पर अमनप्रीत और छठे नंबर पर सिमरनप्रीत कौर बाबा कुन्दन मेमोरियल ला काॅलेज रहे।

