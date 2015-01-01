पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्रों ने रोड किया जाम

फरीदकोट4 घंटे पहले
  • परीक्षा की डेटशीट जारी होने पर बीएससी नर्सिंग के छात्रों ने यूनिवर्सिटी परिसर के बाहर किया हंगामा

फरीदकोट की बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी द्वारा बीएससी नर्सिंग की परीक्षा की डेटशीट जारी करने के विरोध में बाहरी राज्यों से आकर पंजाब के काॅलेजों में नर्सिंग कर रहे करीब एक सौ से अधिक छात्रों ने यूनिवर्सिटी परिसर के बाहर धरना देकर मेडिकल अस्पताल से सादिक जाने वाला मुख्य मार्ग जाम किया। इस दौरान विद्यार्थियों ने यूनिवर्सिटी के उच्चाधिकारियों के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की।

पुलिस के उच्चाधिकारियों को आकर रास्ता खाली करवाना पड़ा। इस मौके बातचीत करते हुए जम्मू-कश्मीर से आए छात्र राशिद और आमिर ने बताया कि वे बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी के आधीन बीएससी नर्सिंग कर रहे हैं, लेकिन मार्च महीने में कोरोना महामारी के चलते पूरे देश में एकाएक लॉकडाउन लग गया और साथ ही पंजाब में भी कर्फ्यू जारी कर दिया गया।

इसके चलते सभी विद्यार्थियों को जल्द से जल्द अपने अपने राज्यों में लौट जाने के निर्देश दिए गए और उसी दिन अपने अपने राज्यों की ओर निकल गए, जबकि उनकी किताबें व अन्य पढ़ाई की सामग्री और नोट्स उनके कमरों में ही रह गए। इस कारण उनके पास अपने घरों में पढ़ाई करने के लिए कुछ भी नहीं था और उनके राज्य जम्मू कश्मीर में मोबाइल नेटवर्क की दिक्कत होने के कारण वे ऑनलाइन माध्यम द्वारा भी पढ़ाई नहीं कर सके। उन्होंने बताया कि कुछ दिनों पहले यूनिवर्सिटी ने परीक्षा के लिए डेटशीट जारी कर दी गई और उनका ज्यादातर सिलेबस प्रेक्टिकल होने के कारण वो पढ़ नहीं पाए तो अब परीक्षा कैसे दे सकते हैं।

