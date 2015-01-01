पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिलान्यास:बैडमिंटन ग्राउंड का विधायक ढिल्लों ने किया शिलान्यास

फरीदकोट2 घंटे पहले
जिला फरीदकोट बैडमिंटन एसोसिएशन द्वारा बैडमिंटन खेल के प्रति युवा वर्ग को प्रोत्साहित करने को नगर सुधार ट्रस्ट के चेयरमैन और सीनियर एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी ललित मोहन गुप्ता के नेतृत्व में तैयार करवाए जा रहे नये बैडमिंटन ग्राउंड का शिलान्यास फरीदकोट के विधायक कुशलदीप सिंह ढिल्लों ने किया। इस इनडोर बैडमिंटन हाल में आयोजित उद्घाटन समारोह दौरान जिला बैडमिंटन एसोसिएशन के सचिव डाॅ. प्रभदीप सिंह चावला ने एसोसिएशन की गतिविधियों की जानकारी दी। विधायक कुशलदीप सिंह ढिल्लों ने उपस्थित खिलाड़ियों व खेल प्रेमियों को खेल के लिए और अधिक परिश्रम करने व लोगों को खेलों के प्रति

प्रोत्साहित करने की अपील की। इस अवसर पर जिला खेल अधिकारी बलवंत सिंह, बैडमिंटन क्लब के अध्यक्ष गुरिन्दर सिंह मनी, मनजीत सिंह संधू, करमजीत सिंह, विश्वजीत सिंह डेजी, जसविन्दर संधू, कंवलजीत सिंह, रमिन्दर सिंह रंमी, डाॅ. नीरज शर्मा, हैपी शर्मा, प्रिंस, सन्नी आदि उपस्थित थे।

