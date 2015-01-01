पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गले की फांस:बड़े किसान दूसरे राज्यों से महंगे भाव में ला रहे खाद, छोटे उनके रहमो-करम पर

फरीदकोट3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पारित कृषि कानून के विरोध में पिछले करीब 52 दिनों से चल रहा आंदोलन अब किसानों के अपने गले की फांस बनता जा रहा है। आंदोलन के चलते पंजाब में रेल यातायात बंद होने के कारण रुकी यूरिया की सप्लाई से क्षेत्र में फसल की बुआई बुरी तरह से प्रभावित हो रही है। बड़े जमींदार व साधन संपन्न किसान भारी किराए खर्च कर पड़ोसी राज्यों से महंगे भाव खाद खरीदकर ला रहे हैं, जबकि छोटे किसान उनसे महंगे भाव ब्लैक में खाद खरीदकर इस्तेमाल को मजबूर हैं।

सबसे बड़ी मुसीबत क्षेत्र के सब्जी काश्तकारों के लिए खड़ी है क्योंकि उनके लिए यूरिया की जरूरत गेहूं बीजने वाले किसानों से कहीं अधिक है लेकिन उनके पास न तो ज्यादा जमीन है व न ही साधन जिससे वह अपनी जरूरत लायक खाद बाहरी राज्यों से ला सकें। करीब सात महीने से चल रहे लाॅकडाउन के कारण आई वित्तीय मंदहाली व अब यूरिया की किल्लत अथवा ब्लैक के कारण बढ़ा खर्च का बोझ वर्ष भर के लिए ठेके पर जमीन लेकर सब्जी व गेहूं की काश्त कर रहे ऐसे छोटे किसानों के लिए बर्बादी का कारण बन रही है।

हालात यह है कि आने वाले समय में भी ऐसे किसानों को कोई राहत की किरण दिखाई नहीं दे रही। सरकारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार फरीदकोट जिले में कुल एक लाख 28 हजार दो सौ हेक्टेयर कृषि योग्य जमीन है जिसमें से करीब एक लाख 18 हजार हेक्टेयर पर गेहूं की बीजाई व करीब तीन हजार हेक्टेयर पर सब्जी विशेषकर आलू व गोभी की काश्त होती है। वहीं, साथ लगते राजस्थान व हरियाणा में माल गाड़ियों का सामान्य आवक होने के कारण खाद उपलब्ध है। ऐसे में क्षेत्र के बड़े किसान साथ लगते पड़ोसी राज्यों से सड़क मार्ग से ट्रकों से खाद लाकर अपने इस्तेमाल के साथ मनमाने दाम पर बेच रहे हैं।

एक सप्ताह में आपूर्ति सामान्य हो जाएगी : जिला कृषि अधिकारी
इस संबंध में संपर्क करने पर जिला कृषि अधिकारी हरनेक सिंह रोडे ने माना कि बाहरी राज्यों से खाद की आपूर्ति गैरकानूनी है लेकिन यह सब किसान अपनी जरूरत व सहमति से कर रहे हैं ऐसे में उन पर कार्रवाई संभव नहीं। उन्होंने बताया कि आज सरकार व किसानों के बीच हुए समझौते के बाद गाड़ियां चलने की आस बंधी है व उम्मीद है कि एक सप्ताह में खाद की आपूर्ति सामान्य हो जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें