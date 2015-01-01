पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Bathinda
  • Moga
  • Bike Dealers Sacked ‌2.42 Lakh From A Youth Going By Vehicle, A Young Man Was Going Home After Taking Money Out Of The Bank, The Incident Occurred On The Way

लूट की वारदात:बाइक सवाराें ने वाहन से जा रहे युवक से ‌2.42 लाख झपटे, बैंक से पैसे निकालकर घर जा रहा था युवक, रास्ते में हुई वारदात

कोटकपूराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बरगाड़ी की भारतीय स्टेट बैंक शाखा से पैसे निकलवाकर मोटरसाइकिल पर गांव जा रहे गांव बहबल खुर्द वासी व्यक्ति के करीब 2 लाख 42 हजार रुपए अज्ञात युवकों ने झपट लिए। पुलिस ने युवक के बयान के आधार पर अज्ञात आरोपियों पर मामला दर्ज किया है।

गांव बहबल खुर्द वासी हरी सिंह द्वारा थाना बाजाखाना पुलिस को दी गई सूचना के अनुसार कल 9 नवंबर को दोपहर करीब साढ़े ग्यारह बजे वह बरगाड़ी स्थित भारतीय स्टेट बैंक की शाखा से करीब दो लाख 42 हजार रुपए लेकर गांव को निकला।

उसके साथ गांव बरगाड़ी के बस स्टैंड से गांव जाने को मोटरसाइकिल पर बैठी गांव की एक महिला भी थी। उसने सारी नकदी एक बैग में डाल कर मोटरसाइकिल के आगे टंकी पर रखी थी।

आराेपी सीसीटीवी में कैद, अज्ञात युवकों पर केस

बरगाड़ी से गांव की ओर जाते समय जब वह गांव के पास ड्रेन के पुल पर पहुंचे तो पीछे से तेज रफ्तार से मोटरसाइकिल पर आए दो अज्ञात युवक उसके मोटरसाइकिल की टंकी पर रखा नकदी वाला बैग झपटकर फरार हो गए।

पुलिस ने हरी सिंह के बयान व सीसीटी से मिली फुटेज के आधार पर अज्ञात झपटमारों पर मामला दर्ज किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें