माैत:अज्ञात वाहन की फेट लगने से बाइक सवार की माैत, साथी घायल

कोटकपूरा2 दिन पहले
शनिवार सुबह करीब साढ़े पांच बजे मोगा रोड पर हरियाली पंप के पास मिल्क प्लांट से गांव पंजगराई जा रहे युवकों के मोटरसाइकिल को अज्ञात वहन ने फेट मार दी। इस दुर्घटना में एक युवक की मृत्यु हो गई जबकि उसका दूसरा साथी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। जिला मोगा के गांव पंजगराई खुर्द वासी राज सिंह द्वारा पुलिस को दी गई जानकारी के अनुसार के उसका पुत्र सुखमन्दर सिंह उर्फ विक्की और उनके गांव का रहने वाला उसका मित्र जसप्रीत सिंह कोटकपूरा में एक मिल्क पलांट में रात की ड्यूटी करते थे।

शनिवार सुबह करीब 5 बजे वह दोनों ड्यूटी समाप्त कर वापस घर आ रहे थे। मोगा रोड पर हरियाली पंप से थोड़ा आगे सामने से आ रहे एक तेज रफ्तार वाहन ने उसके मोटरसाइकिल को टक्कर मार दी, जिसके चलते उसके बेटे सुखमन्दर सिंह की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि जसप्रीत सिंह को गंभीर चोटों लगीं जिसको उपचार के लिए सिविल अस्पताल लाया गया। जांच अधिकारी एएसआई भुपिन्दर सिंह ने बताया कि मृतक के पिता राज सिंह के बयान पर अज्ञात वाहन चालक पर मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

