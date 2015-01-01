पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:भाजपा जिला प्रधान के घर के आगे चल रहा धरना 51वें दिन जारी, किसान बोले-हम लोकतांत्रिक तरीके से कर रहे प्रदर्शन

मोगाएक घंटा पहले
  • बोले-केंद्र सरकार फोटो खिंचवाकर ये भ्रम पैदा कर रही है कि बहुत सारे किसान कानूनों के पक्ष में हैं

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के तहत भारतीय किसान यूनियन एकता उगराहा की जिला कमेटी द्वारा बनाए गए संघर्ष प्रोग्राम के अनुसार भारतीय जनता पार्टी के जिला प्रधान विनय शर्मा के घर के आगे चल रहा धरना मंगलवार को 51वें दिन में जारी रहा। इस दौरान किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि कुछ अखबारों में खबर छपी है कि विनय शर्मा द्वारा एसएसपी दफ्तर में यह लिख कर दिया गया है कि किसानों द्वारा मेरा पीछा किया जा रहा है और मुझे इनसे खतरा है। मेरे परिवार को बंधक बनाया है, और यह धरना अवैध है। इसको लेकर किसानों ने कहा कि विनय शर्मा को बताना चाहते हैं न हम कोई तुम्हारा पीछा करते हैं, न ही

किसी पारिवारिक सदस्य को गलत बोला है। उन्होंने कहा कि हरियाणा की खट्टड़ सरकार ने भी बड़ी रोकें लगाई थी, मोदी सरकार ने भी बहुत रोकें लगाई हैं, इसके बावजूद लोग दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर धरने पर बैठे हुए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि हम लोकतांत्रिक तरीके से शांतिमय धरना दे रहे हैं, जो आगे भी जारी रहेगा। इसी तरह ही डगरु स्थित अदाणी के सायलो प्लांट के आगे लगा धरना भी मंगलवार को 76वें दिन में पहुंच गया है। इस धरने

को संबोधित करते मुख्य सचिव गुरमीत सिंह किशनपुरा व जिला सचिव बलौर सिंह घल्लकलां ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लाए काले कानूनों के खिलाफ चल रहे धरनों में आम किसान, नौजवान व महिलाओं की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। केंद्र सरकार व उसके मंत्रियों द्वारा बनाई कथित किसान जत्थेबंदियां, जिनको बुलाकर फोटो खिंचवाकर ये भ्रम पैदा करने की कोशिश की जा रही है कि बहुत सारे किसान संगठन काले

कानूनों के पक्ष में हैं। यह सरकार का भ्रम है। यह संघर्ष काले कानूनों को समाप्त कराने तक जारी रहेगा। धरने को संबोधित करने वालों में गुरमेल सिंह तलवंडी मल्लियां, राजदीप कौर झंडेवाला, हजूरा सिंह घल्लकलां, मास्टर मुख्त्यार सिंह तलवंडी मल्लियां, इंदरपाल सिंह आदि शामिल थे।

