सहूलियत:बीएलओज 21-22 नवंबर, 5-6 दिसंबर को अपने पोलिंग स्टेशनों पर बैठकर नये वोट बनाने या संशोधन का करेंगे काम : डीसी

मोगा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मजबूत लोकतंत्र का हिस्सा बनने के लिए हर योग्य नागरिक को वोट की अहमियत समझना जरूरी
  • वेबसाइट www.nvsp.in पर ऑनलाइन भी भरे जा सकते हैं फार्म

मजबूत लोकतंत्र में अपना कीमती योगदान डालने के लिए हर एक योग्य उम्मीदवार की वोट जरूर बनी होनी चाहिए। भारत चुनाव आयोग की तरफ से 1 जनवरी 2021 के आधार पर वोटर सूची के संशोधन का प्रोग्राम जारी किया गया है, जिसके अंतर्गत जिन नागरिकों की उम्र 1 जनवरी 2021 को 18 साल या इससे अधिक बनती है और उन्होंने वोट नहीं बनाई उनके लिए भारत चुनाव आयोग की तरफ से 16 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक का समय निर्धारित किया गया है जिसके अंतर्गत नई वोट बनाने और पुरानी वोटों में संशोधन या पुरानी वोटों को कटवाने आदि का काम बूथ स्तर अफसरों की तरफ से किया जाएगा।

यह जानकारी मंगलवार को डिप्टी कमिश्नर-कम-जिला चुनाव अफसर संदीप हंस ने देते बताया कि उपरोक्त तारीखों में उम्मीदवार किसी भी काम वाले दिन अपने संबंधित उप मंडल मजिस्ट्रेट के दफ्तर में जाकर अपनी नई वोट का फार्म भर कर दे सकते हैं।

इसके अलावा भारत चुनाव आयोग की वेबसाइट www.nvsp.in पर जाकर ऑनलाइन भी फार्म भरा जा सकता है। यदि फिर भी किसी किस्म की परेशानी हो तो 1950 टोल फ्री नंबर से जानकारी प्राप्त की जा सकती है। जिला मतदाता अफसर ने बताया कि नवंबर में 21 और 22 को और दिसंबर में 5 और 6 दिसंबर को जिला मोगा के बूथ स्तर अफसर अपने-अपने पोलिंग स्टेशनों पर बैठेंगे। उम्मीदवार इन तारीखों को अपने घर के नजदीक के पोलिंग स्टेशन पर जाकर अपने बूथ स्तर अफसर के पास भी फार्म भर कर दे सकते हैं। इस समय यदि किसी भी वोटर को अपने वोटर कार्ड में कोई भी दुरुस्ती करवानी है या अपनी वोट कटवानी है तो वह भी फार्म भर कर दे सकते हैं।

