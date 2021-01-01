पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

केस दर्ज:प्लाट बेचने के नाम पर 9 लाख रुपए की ठगी मारने के आरोप में प्रॉपर्टी डीलर पर केस दर्ज

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिस जमीन काे दिखाया था उसकी जगह अन्य की करा दी रजिस्ट्री

सात मरले छह सरसाई का प्लाट न्यू परवाना नगर में महिला को दिखाने के बाद नौ लाख रुपए लेकर रजिस्ट्री किसी और प्लाट की करवाने की ठगी मारने के आरोप में एक व्यक्ति के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है। आर्थिक अपराध शाखा के प्रभारी संदीप सिंह ने बताया कि मोगा के न्यू परवाना नगर निवासी 45 साल की सरोज रानी ने 13 अगस्त 2020 को एसएसपी को दी लिखित शिकायत में आरोप लगाया था कि उसने एक प्लाट खरीदने के लिए गांव रतियां निवासी बसंत सिंह प्रॉपर्टी डीलर ने महिला के बेटे अनूप कुमार को उन्हीं के मोहल्ले में सात मरले छह सरसाई का प्लाट दिसंबर 2019 को दिखाया था।

प्रति मरला एक लाख 70 हजार रुपए में सौदा तय हुआ था। इसके तहत 13 दिसंबर 2019 को प्लाट का बयाना हुआ और दो लाख दस हजार रुपए दिए थे। इतना ही नहीं जिस प्लाट को दिखाकर उन्होंने सौदा किया था। बाद में प्लाट का मौका देखने पर सारी सच्चाई सामने आ गई। इसके बाद प्रॉपर्टी डीलर उनके घर आया तथा दो लाख रुपए की मांग की।

लेकिन उन्होंने रुपए होने से इंकार कर दिया। बाद में शिकायतकर्ता ने अपने दस तोले सोने बसंत सिंह को दिए तो उसने मेन बाजार स्थित एक ज्वैलर के यहां रखकर एक लाख 85 हजार रुपए ले लिए थे। इसके बाद उसने पांच लाख रुपए की और डिमांड की तो उसने बैंक से लोन लेकर उसे दिया। ऐसे में उसके द्वारा नौ लाख रुपए प्रॉपर्टी डीलर को दिए थे। वह रुपए लेने के बाद जो प्लाट उसे दिखाया था,जब रजिस्ट्री करवाने का

समय आया तो बहाना बनाकर किसी और प्लाट की रजिस्ट्री करवाने की कोशिश की। उसने अपने साथ हुई ठगी के मामले में एसएसपी को शिकायत दी थी। एसएसपी ने मामले की जांच डीएसपी स्पेशल ब्रांच को सौंप दी थी। जांच अधिकारी द्वारा साढ़े पांच महीने चली लंबी जांच के उपरांत बंसत सिंह के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser