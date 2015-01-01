पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सख्ती:बाहरी राज्यों से तस्करी कर लाई शराब खरीदने, बेचने कब्जे में रखने व सेवन करने पर दर्ज होगा केस

मोगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अवैध शराब के प्रयोग व बिक्री पर रोकथाम के लिए हेल्पलाइन नंबर 98759-61126 जारी

पंजाब सरकार द्वारा अवैध शराब के प्रयोग और बिक्री की रोकथाम के लिए शुरू की गई मुहिम के अंतर्गत आबकारी विभाग और पुलिस द्वारा जिले में इस दृश्य को रोकने के लिए बड़े स्तर पर कार्यवाही आरंभ की गई हैं। इस गैरकानूनी कारोबार को नकेल डालने के लिए विभाग द्वारा हेल्प लाइन नंबर 98759 -61126 जारी किया गया है। मोगा के आबकारी अफसर नवदीप सिंह हादीवाल ने बताया कि किसी भी अन-अधिकारित जगह और बाहरी राज्य से स्मगलिंग हो कर आई शराब को खरीदना, बेचना, कब्जे में रखना और इसका सेवन करना कानूनी जुर्म है।

आबकारी एक्ट के अधीन यदि किसी भी व्यक्ति से ऐसी शराब पकड़ी जाती है तो उसको 10 लाख रुपए जुर्माने के साथ कैद भी हो सकती है। इसलिए आम जनता से अपील की जाती है कि अच्छे नागरिक होने का फर्ज निभाते हुए सरकार की इस मुहिम को कामयाब किया जाए और यदि कोई व्यक्ति ऐसी शराब बेचने या कब्जे में रखने का आदी है तो इस सबंधी सूचना आबकारी विभाग और जिला पुलिस को दी जाए। उन्होंने बताया कि आबकारी विभाग पंजाब की तरफ से आबकारी जुर्मों जैसे कि शराब की तस्करी, लाहन, शराब की भट्टियां, शराब बनाने के नाजायज ईकाइयां आदि संबंधी सूचना /शिकायत दर्ज करवाने के लिए हेल्प लाइन /शिकायत नंबर 98759-61126 जारी किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें