बैठक:सब्जियों के रेट कम करने में केंद्र व राज्य सरकार फेल : सोनू अरोड़ा

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
कोविड-19 महामारी के समय में जहां केंद्र व राज्य सरकार को आम लोगों को राहत देकर इस महामारी से बचाना चाहिए।

वही त्योहारों के दिनों में सब्जियों के भाव बढ़ जाने से केंद्र व राज्य सरकार महंगाई पर काबू पाने में फेल साबित हुई है, उक्त बाद पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते साईं बाबा समाज लंगर सेवा सोसायटी के अध्यक्ष सोनू अरोड़ा ने कहीं, सोनू अरोड़ा ने कहा सब्जियों का राजा आलू 50 रुपये किलो, प्याज 70 किलो हो चुका है, जो आम लोगों की खरीद से बाहर है , सोनू अरोड़ा ने कहा कि नवरात्रों के कारण आलू की बिक्री बढ़ गई है जो सबसे महंगा बिक रहा है, यही नहीं मटर 100, गोभी 80 , अदरक डेढ़ सौ रुपए किलो बिक रहे हैं । ऐसे में केंद्र सरकार व राज्य सरकार गरीब लोगों को राहत देने के लिए सब्जी के बढ़े रेटों पर अंकुश लगाए।

उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार के विधायक व मंत्री अपनी कुर्सियों को बचाने के लिए लगे हैं लेकिन महंगाई पर काबू पाने के लिए कोई ठोस कदम नहीं उठाए जा रहे, उन्होंने सरकार से मांग उठाई कि सब्जियों के बढ़े दामों पर अंकुश लगाया जाए नहीं तो सोसायटी शहर में रोष मार्च करने के लिए मजबूर होगी, जिसकी जिम्मेदारी जिला प्रशासन की होगी, महामारी के चलते बेशक सरकार ने बाजार खुलवा दिए हैं, लेकिन आज भी बाजार में मंदी का दौर है, ऐसे में लोगों को राहत दी जाए। इस अवसर पर सुनील खन्ना, कमल कुमार, दिलबाग सिंह,मेहर सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

