सर्टिफिकेट वितरीत:रोजगार योजना के तहत कर्ज लेने वाले लाभार्थियों को वितरित किए सर्टिफिकेट

फरीदकोट2 घंटे पहले
  • राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस को समर्पित नव जन्मी बच्चियों को किया सम्मानित

जिला रोजगार व कारोबार ब्यूरो द्वारा जिला स्तरीय समागम आरसेटी गांव चहल में करवाया गया। इस समागम में डिप्टी कमिश्नर विमल कुमार सेतिया मुख्य मेहमान के तौर पर पहुंचे। इस समागम में फरीदकोट जिले के साथ संबंधित स्व रोजगार लोन प्रक्रिया प्रमाण पत्र प्राप्त करने वाले लड़के, लड़कियों को कर्ज के प्रमाण-पत्र देकर व नवजन्मी बच्चियों व उनके माता-पिता को विशेष तौर पर सम्मानित किया गया।

डिप्टी कमिश्नर ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा आज औरों के लिए प्रेरणा स्तोत्र बनी लड़कियों के लिए विशेष आदर्श पुरस्कार की शुरूआत की गई है। इसके अलावा लड़कियों के लिए विशेष ड्राइविंग प्रशिक्षण और स्वरक्षा प्रशिक्षण का भी ऐलान किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि लड़कियों की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के लिए 12वीं कक्षा की लड़कियों को स्मार्ट मोबाइल मुहैया कराए गए हैं जबकि सरकारी नौकरियों में महिलाओं के लिए 33 प्रतिशत आरक्षण, पंचायती राज संस्थाओं और शहरी स्थानिक इकाइयों में महिलाओं के लिए 50 प्रतिशत आरक्षण है। निर्माण कामगारों की लड़कियों के लिए शगुन स्कीम 31 हजार से बढ़ाकर 51 हजार रुपए करने के

अलावा अन्य भलाई योजनाएं चलाई जा रही हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जिला रोजगार और कारोबार ब्यूरो फरीदकोट द्वारा घर-घर रोजगार मिशन के अंतर्गत साल 2019-20 के दौरान 6567 बेरोजगार लेबर को और 6701 बेरोजगार स्किल व सेमी स्किल्ड प्रार्थियों को प्राइवेट सेक्टर में रोजगार दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि स्वरोजगार करने के लिए 40 प्रार्थी लोन प्राप्त कर चुके हैं और 35 प्रार्थियों को प्राइवेट क्षेत्र में डीबीईई फरीदकोट

द्वारा रोजगार प्राप्त हुआ है। इस मौके एडीसी प्रीत महेन्दर सिंह सहोता, एसडीएम फरीदकोट पूनम सिंह, जिला रोजगार और कारोबार अफसर हरमेश कुमार, डीएफएससी राज रिशी मेहरा, जिला प्रोग्राम अफसर करन बराड़, गगन शर्मा, नीतू, प्लेसमेंट अफसर विशाल चावला उपस्थित थे।

