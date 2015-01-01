पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:हैवी व्हीकलों की स्पीड 30 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा से ज्यादा होने पर होगा चालान

मोगा5 घंटे पहले
  • जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने गांधी रोड पर ट्रैफिक समस्या से निजात के लिए बनाई योजना

गांधी रोड पर रेलवे की प्लेटी होने के चलते ट्रैफिक समस्या रहने व आए दिन सड़क हादसे होने के चलते शहर वासियों ने रेलवे से यहां से प्लेटी शिफ्ट करने की मांग की थी, जिसे रेलवे द्वारा सिरे से खारिज करने के बाद अब जिला मजिस्ट्रेट-कम डिप्टी कमिश्नर संदीप हंस ने अपनी शक्तियों का इस्तेमाल कर नई योजना बनाई है, जिससे इस सड़क पर ट्रैफिक की समस्या का निजात होगा।

एसडी स्कूल, श्मशानघाट व रेलवे लाइन से पहले चेतावनी पट्टियां बनाई जाएंगी

इस संबंधी बुधवार को पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते जिला मजिस्ट्रेट संदीप हंस ने बताया कि पिछले दिनों गांधी रोड पर घटे सड़क हादसे के कारण धारा 144 के अंतर्गत गांधी रोड पर भारी वाहनों के प्रवेश पर सुबह 8 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक पूर्ण तौर पर पाबंदी लगाई गई थी, यह पाबंदी स्थायी तौर पर नहीं लगाई जा सकती थी क्योंकि गांधी रोड से फूड ग्रेन की लोडिंग-अनलोडिंग होती है और समय पर लोडिंग-अन लोडिंग न होने की सूरत में एफसीआई को डेमरेज पड़ती है। श्री संदीप हंस ने बताया कि गांधी रोड पर ट्रैफिक का बंदोबस्त करने के मकसद से कुछ अहम कदम उठाने जरुरी हैं, जिनके बाद यहां ट्रैफिक की समस्या भी कम होगी और

ट्रैफिक अव्यवस्था होने से हो रही दुर्घटनाएं भी बंद होंगी। उन्होंने बताया कि गांधी रोड पर होती दुर्घटनाएं को रोकने और ट्रैफिक की समस्या से निपटने के लिए गांधी रोड से 3 स्थानों पर एसडी स्कूल से पहले, श्मशान घाट से पहले व रेल लाइन से पहले चेतावनी पट्टियां बनाई जाएंगी, जो कि वाहन चालकों को सचेत करेंगी। इसके अलावा उचित स्थानों पर 30 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की स्पीड लिमिट दिखाने वाले साइन बोर्ड भी लगाए

जाएंगे। श्री संदीप हंस ने बताया कि गांधी रोड पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस तैनात करते हुए स्पेशल निकलने वाले दिनों पर खास तौर पर ट्रैफिक का प्रबंध करवाना यकीनी बनाया जाएगा। ट्रैफिक पुलिस फ्रेंड्स काॅलोनी और कीलों वाली गली से गांधी रोड पर निकलने वाले ट्रैफिक को डाइवर्ट करेगी। इसके अलावा पुलिस भारी व्हीकलों की स्पीड 30 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा से ज़्यादा होने पर ओवर स्पीड का चालान करने को यकीनी बनाएगी। जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने बताया कि एफसीआई के जिला मैनेजर स्पेशल निकलने से 1 दिन पहले डिप्टी कमिश्नर, सीनियर कप्तान पुलिस और जिला लोक संपर्क अफ़सर के दफ्तर को सूचित करेंगे।

