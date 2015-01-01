पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Bathinda
  • Moga
  Moga

आरोप:निगम के वार्डों में बदलाव को निकाय विभाग ने दी मंजूरी,चुनाव से पहले विरोधी पार्टियां सत्ता का दुरुपयोग करने के लगा रहीं आरोप

मोगा4 घंटे पहले
मोगा में निकाय विभाग के चुनाव से पहले विरोधी पार्टियों द्वारा सत्ता पर सत्ता के दुरुपयोग करने के आरोप लगाए जा रहे हैं। वहीं कांग्रेस विधायक की ओर से 50 वार्डों में शफलिंग करने व आरक्षित वार्डों में बदलाव करने के प्रयासों का जमकर विरोध हुआ परंतु निकाय विभाग ने बदलाव की प्रक्रिया को रोका नहीं। हालांकि अकाली दल इसको लेकर हाईकोर्ट में भी गया परंतु पंजाब सरकार टस से मस नहीं हुई और बदलाव को 10 दिसंबर को मंजूरी दी गई है।

बदलाव के विरोध में शिअद की हाईकोर्ट में रिट पर सुनवाई 15 दिसंबर को, सरकार ने 10 को ही बदलाव की दे दी मंजूरी

इस संबंधी अकाली दल के वरिष्ठ नेता बरजिंदर सिंह बराड़ ने विरोध करते हाईकोर्ट में रिट पटीशन लगाई थी। उनका तर्क था कि म्युनिसिपल एक्ट के अनुसार वार्डों में एक बार शफलिंग होने के बाद 15 साल तक छेड़छाड़ नहीं हो सकती। क्योंकि मोगा नगर कौंसिल के 50 वार्ड 2015 को बने थे और अभी पांच साल ही हुए हैं व कोई नई जनसंख्या का गणना भी नहीं हुआ। इसलिए वार्डों की शफलिंग गैरकानूनी है। हाईकोर्ट ने रिट मंजूर कर ली थी और पंजाब सरकार का जवाब भी मांगा परंतु स्टे न देने के चलते पंजाब सरकार ने अपना जवाब दे दिया परंतु शफलिंग की प्रक्रिया जारी रखी।

अब इसकी 15 दिसंबर की तारीख है परंतु पंजाब सरकार ने 10 दिसंबर की शाम को नई वार्डबंदी को मंजूरी दे दी है। अब हाईकोर्ट इसे कैसे लेती है, यह आने वाला समय ही बताएगा। लेकिन यह तय है कि पंजाब सरकार ने नई वार्डबंदी पर चुनाव कराने का मन बता लिया है और जो नई वोट बनने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। उसी संशोधित वोटर लिस्ट के आधार पर ही निकाय चुनाव की पंजाब सरकार की मंशा है। अलग से निकाय विभाग वोटर लिस्टें नहीं बनाएगी।

