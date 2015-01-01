पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैडमिंटन:एक दिवसीय सिंगल ओपन बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट करवाया

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
बैडमिंटन अकादमी व जिला मोगा बैडमिंटन एसोसिएशन की ओर से ओलंपियन बलवीर सिंह इंडोर स्टेडियम नगर निगम में एक दिवसीय अंडर-14, 17, 19 सिंगल ओपन बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट करवाया गया।

एसोसिएशन के उपाध्यक्ष बिंदु सूद ने बताया कि टूर्नामेंट में पंजाब के साथ राजस्थान स्टेट के खिलाड़ियों ने भी हिस्सा लिया। टूर्नामेंट में 60 खिलाड़ियों ने अपनी प्रतिभा का शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। टूर्नामेंट में जिला बैडमिंटन एसोसिएशन द्वारा आए मुख्यातिथि बीबीएस ग्रुप के चेयरमैन संजीव कुमार सैनी, चेयरपर्सन कमल सैनी का स्वागत किया गया। ईनाम वितरण समारोह को संबोधित करते संजीव सैनी ने कहा कि हमें खेलो को अपने जीवन का हिस्सा बनाना चाहिए।

कोविड 19 के चलते बहुत कुछ बदल गया है। उन्होंने खिलाड़ियों को अच्छी खेल खेलने के लिए प्रेरित किया तथा कहा कि हम सभी को चाहिए कि अपनी खेल के साथ-साथ कोरोना के लिए आए सरकारी नियमों का भी विशेष ध्यान रखे।

इस टूर्नामेंट में बिंदु सूद ने बताया कि अंडर-14 लड़के में दानिश शाहकोट ने पहला स्थान, योगेश पत्तों ने दूसरा स्थान, अंडर-17 में नमन आहूजा ने पहला स्थान, आर्यन सिंगला ने दूसरा स्थान, अंडर-14 लड़कियों में अशीशप्रीत कौर ने पहला स्थान, वंशिका मोगा ने दूसरा स्थान, अंडर-17 लड़कियों में तनिशप्रीत कौर ने पहला स्थान, सिमरजीत कौर ने दूसरा स्थान, अंडर-19 लड़कियों में सिमरजीत कौर ने पहला स्थान, तनिशप्रीत कौर फिरोजपुर ने दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया।

इस मौके पर मुख्यातिथि ने विजेताओं को इनाम देकर उनकी हौसलाअफजाई की।

