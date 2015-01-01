पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आंदोलन:दाना रोमाणा की पंचायत ने आंदोलन में दिल्ली गए किसानों व मजदूरों के परिवारों व कृषि संभालने की ली जिम्मेदारी

फरीदकोट4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

फरीदकोट के गांव दाना रोमाणा की पंचायत ने गांव के सरपंच भूपिंदर सिंह के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन में गए लोगों के घरों व कृषि से संबंधित जरूरतों को अपने तौर पर पूरा करने की जिम्मेदारी ली है। गांव के सरपंच भुपिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि गांव के कुछ परिवारों से सभी पुरुष इस आंदोलन में पहुंचे हैं जिससे पीछे उनके परिवार की महिलाओं को घरेलू या कृषि संबंधी कई दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे परिवारों की हर संभव सहायता करने को ही पंचायत ने यह कदम उठाया है। उन्होंने बताया कि करीब 900 की आबादी वाले गांव के 80 प्रतिशत पुरुष इस आंदोलन में शामिल हो चुके हैं और आज भी एक

जत्था दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हुआ है। इसी के चलते पंचायत ने फसलों को पानी देने, खादें डालने व पशुओं के चारे आदि का प्रबंध करने की जिम्मेदारी अपने कंधों पर ली है। ऐसे में किसी परिवार को किसी भी समय कोई दिक्कत आती है तो वे उनसे संपर्क कर सकता हैं।

गांव वासी किसान इकबाल सिंह ने कहा कि उनके पिता पूर्व सरपंच पहले दिन से ही आंदोलन में गांव के लोगों के साथ बैठे हुए हैं। अब पंचायत के इस निर्णय ने संघर्ष में लगे किसानों का हौसला बढ़ाया है। गांव की एक वृद्ध महिला नसीब कौर ने कहा कि वह अब तक अपने तौर पर आंदोलन लड़ रहे हैं अपने स्तर पर खेत का कार्य, पशु संभालने और आने जाने का कार्य खुद संभाल रही थी। अब उसे इस कार्य में आसानी होगी। अब दिल्ली गए उनके पारिवारिक सदस्यों को अपने घर की बिल्कुल चिंता करने की जरूरत नहीं है।

इस अवसर पर पंच गुरमीत सिंह, जसकौर सिंह, बेअंत सिंह, जगपाल सिंह, लवप्रीत सिंह, प्रगट सिंह, दर्शन सिंह, गुरनाम सिंह, सरदूल सिंह गिल, सुंदर सिंह, मनदीप सिंह, सुरजीत सिंह, सुखमंदर सिंह, जगदीश सिंह, अमरीक सिंह, चरनजीत कौर, अंग्रेज कौर, परमजीत कौर आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें