बैठक:मोगा जिले में नशा पूरी तरह खत्म करने के लिए पायलट प्रोजेक्ट शुरू करने का फैसला

मोगा3 घंटे पहले
  • डीसी संदीप हंस ने अलग-अलग अधिकारियों से प्रोजेक्ट संबंधी की बैठक

जिले में नशे की समस्या को पूरी तरह खत्म करने के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने नशे की दलदल में फंसे नौजवानों को बाहर निकालने और उनको स्वरोजगार से जोड़ने के लिए यत्न शुरू किए हैं। डीसी संदीप हंस ने इस मंगलवार को अलग-अलग अधिकारियों को एक पायलट प्रोजेक्ट तैयार करने की हिदायत की। नशामुक्त भारत मुहिम संबंधी मीटिंग की अध्यक्षता करते डीसी ने अधिकारियों को कहा कि जिले को नशे के कोढ़ से बाहर निकालना है। इसलिए हर विभाग और अधिकारी अपने स्तर पर यत्न करे। इस मौके उन्होंने हिदायत की कि जो भी व्यक्ति नशे को छोड़कर अपना जीवन नए सिरे से शुरू करना चाहता है तो उसे जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से हर संभव सहायता मुहैया करवाई जाएगी। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को कहा कि क्योंकि ऐसे व्यक्तियों को सामाजिक तौर पर भी नफरत का सामना करना पड़ता है, इसलिए जरूरी है कि एक पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तहत ऐसे व्यक्तियों का समाज के सेहतमंद व्यक्तियों के साथ ग्रुप बनाकर उनको उनके पैरों पर खड़ा किया जाए। इस काम के लिए आरसेटी संस्था आदि की भी सहायता ली जा सकती है। डीसी ने जिला सामाजिक सुरक्षा अफसर को हिदायत की कि वह इस मुहिम को लगातार चलाने और लोगों तक ले जाने के लिए बाकायदा कैलंडर तैयार करें। कैलंडर मुताबिक गतिविधियों करवाई जाएं। इस मीटिंग में अधिक डिप्टी कमिशनर (जनवा) अनीता दर्शी, चीफ ज्यूडिशियल मजिस्ट्रेट मोगा, समूह उप मंडल मजिस्ट्रेट और ओर अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

