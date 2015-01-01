पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:बीएससी नर्सिंग परीक्षा स्थगित करने की मांग को लेकर चल रहा धरना 45 दिन का समय देने पर हुआ समाप्त

फरीदकोट
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लाॅकडाउन में पढ़ाई न होने के बाद 17 से परीक्षा की डेटशीट जारी होने से खफा थे छात्र

बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी के आधीन बीएससी नर्सिंग की पढ़ाई कर रहे विभिन्न राज्यों के छात्रों द्वारा परीक्षा स्थगित कराने की मांग को लेकर लगाया गया धरना मंगलवार को समाप्त कर दिया गया।

मामले की जानकारी के अनुसार बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ हेल्थ साइंस की ओर से बीएससी नर्सिंग की परीक्षाएं 17 नवंबर से करवाने के संबंध में डेटशीट जारी की गई थी। इसी संबंध में बीएससी नर्सिंग की पढ़ाई कर रहे जम्मू कश्मीर, पंजाब, हिमाचल समेत विभिन्न राज्यों के विद्यार्थियों ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान पढ़ाई न होने व प्रशासन द्वारा उन्हें घर भेजे जाने के कारण ठीक से पढ़ाई न होने का हवाला देते हुए परीक्षाएं स्थगित कराने के लिए पहले शुक्रवार को यूनिवर्सिटी के बाहर धरना लगाया और फिर सोमवार को दोबारा अपनी मांग को लेकर धरना शुरू किया था।

इस धरने के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को विद्यार्थियों के सात सदस्य प्रतिनिधि मंडल की बैठक यूनिवर्सिटी के उपकुलपति डॉ. राज बहादुर के साथ हुई जो करीब दो घंटे चली। इसी बीच जम्मू कश्मीर के छात्र अपना आपा खोते हुए यूनिवर्सिटी के मेन गेट से वी वॉन्ट जस्टिस के नारे लगाते हुए उपकुलपति के दफ्तर के करीब आकर जोरदार हंगामा किया।

पुलिस प्रशासन ने पूरी मुस्तैदी दिखाते हुए प्रदर्शनकारियों को यूनिवर्सिटी परिसर से बाहर खदेड़ दिया। मौके पर उपस्थित पंजाब स्टूडेंट्स यूनियन के नेता केशव आजाद ने बताया कि यूनिवर्सिटी के उपकुलपति की विद्यार्थियों की सात सदस्यीय कमेटी के साथ लंबी बैठक चली जिसमें यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन की ओर से छात्रों की परेशानी के मद्देनजर हुए फिलहाल परीक्षाओं को स्थगित कर उनको परीक्षाओं की तैयारी के लिए 45 दिन का और समय दिया गया है।

यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन के इस फैसले से विद्यार्थियों के संघर्ष की जीत हुई है और इसी के चलते विद्यार्थियों द्वारा शुरू किया गया पक्का धरना अब खत्म कर दिया गया है।

