पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जागरूकता:डेंगू मच्छर साफ पानी में पैदा होता है, बचाव के लिए पानी इकट्‌ठा न होनें दें - एसके बांसल

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डेंगू से बचाव के लिए एनजीओ करेगी लोगों को जागरूक

शहर की अलग-अलग एनजीओ अब लोगों को डेंगू से बचाव के लिए भी जागरूक करेंगी। गोपाल गौशाला में डेंगू से बचाव के लिए जागरूकता पोस्टर जारी करते जिला कोआर्डिनेटर एसके बांसल ने बताया कि डेंगू का मच्छर साफ पानी में पैदा होता है और यह केवल दिन के समय ही काटता है।

इसके काटने से तेज बुखार, सिर दर्द, जोड़ों में दर्द, चमड़ी पर दाने, शरीर पर खारिश इसके मुख्य लक्षण हैं। इसके बचाव के लिए हमें अपने घरों में कूलरों में पानी, पुराने बर्तनों, गमलों व टायरों इत्यादि में पानी इकट्ठा नहीं होने देना चाहिए। हमें कपड़े इस तरह के पहनने चाहिए कि डेंगू का मच्छर काट न सके।

इस अवसर पर 13 सदस्यीय एनजीओ के प्रतिनिधि मंडल की ओर से सामूहिक रूप से डेंगू से बचाव के लिए प्रण लिया गया गया। इस अवसर पर मालविका सच्चर, ओपी कुमार, अनमोल शर्मा, सोनू सचदेवा, वीपी सेठी, प्रियव्रत गुप्ता, राजदीप सिंह, गुरप्रीत सिंह, सरदूल सिंह, गुरजीत सिंह, धर्म पाल शर्मा, बलविंदर सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें