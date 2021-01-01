पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रैली:डीटीएफ मोगा ब्लाक-1 व 2 की जिला स्तरीय रैली कल

मोगा6 घंटे पहले
डेमोक्रेटिक टीचर फ्रंट पंजाब के आह्वान पर जनतक शिक्षा को बचाने व अध्यापक मांगों को लेकर पंजाब सरकार के खिलाफ डीटीएफ द्वारा जिला स्तरीय रैली 4 फरवरी को की जाएगी। जिला सचिव जगवीरन कौर ने कहा कि ब्लाक मोगा-1 व 2 की रैली की तैयारियों के लिए बैठकें की जा रही हैं। उन्होंने पंजाब सरकार से ऑनलाइन शिक्षा बंद करने, पे कमीशन लागू करने, शिक्षा का निजीकरण बंद करने, पुरानी पेंशन बहाल करने,

डीए की किश्तें जारी करने, नई राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति 2020 की विरोधी नीतियां लागू होने से रोकने की मांग की। उन्होंने कहा कि विद्यार्थियों से वसूली जाती फीस माफ करवाने के लिए यह रैली की जा रही है। इस मौके पर अमरदीप बुट्टर, जगदेव मैहना, इकबाल सिंह गिल, सुखपालजीत मोगा, दीपक मित्तल, जसकरण सिंह, परमिंदरपाल सिंह, बखशिंदर सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

