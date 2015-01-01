पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदर्शन:मिक्सोपैथी लागू करने के खिलाफ फरीदकोट में डॉक्टरों ने किया प्रदर्शन

फरीदकोट4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिविल अस्पताल में भी इमरजेंसी सेवाएं छोड़ दो घंटे किया काम बंद

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा हाल ही में लागू की गई मिक्सोपैथी नीति के खिलाफ फरीदकोट में आईएमए, आईडीए और पीसीएमएस डॉक्टरों ने रोष प्रदर्शन करते हुए काम बंद रखा। उल्लेखनीय है कि केंद्र सरकार ने हाल ही में मिक्सोपैथी नीति लागू करने की मंजूरी दी है। इस संबंध में पीसीएमएस एसोसिएशन के डाॅक्टर चंद्र शेखर ककड और आईएमए के जिला अध्यक्ष डाॅ. एसएस बराड़ ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा मिक्सोपैथी की पॉलिसी के तहत आयुर्वेदिक डाॅक्टरों को जाे सर्जरी करने के अधिकार दिए गए हैं, वह गलत है और यह एमबीबीएस की डिग्री करने वाले डाॅक्टरों के अधिकारों पर डाका है।

इसी के चलते आज इन डाॅक्टरों ने हड़ताल कर रोष जताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि आयुर्वेदिक डाॅक्टर सर्जरी करने के लिए ट्रेंड नहीं होते जिस कारण मरीजों की जान का खतरा बढ़ सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि वह आयुर्वेदिक डाक्टरों के खिलाफ नहीं हैं परन्तु यदि इन डाक्टरों ने सर्जरी करनी है तो वह पहले एमबीबीएस या एमएस की डिग्री कर लें।

उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने यह जो फैसला लिया है उसको सरकार तुरंत वापस ले। उन्होंने कहा यदि सरकार ने अपना यह फैसला वापस न लिया तो आईएमए, आईडीए और पीसीएमएस एसोसिएशन बड़ा संघर्ष शुरू करने को मजबूर होगी। आज रोष के चलते सभी निजी अस्पतालों में सुबह 6 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक आम ओपीडी बंद रखी गई और सिविल अस्पताल में इमरजेंसी सेवाओं को छोड़ बाकी सेवाओं का 2 घंटे काम बंद रखा गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें