पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आक्रोश रैली:ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई बंद न करने के विरोध में डीटीएफ ने आक्रोश रैली कर पंजाब सरकार का पुतला फूंका

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कहा-छात्रों की पढ़ाई पर पड़ रहा बुरा प्रभाव, अध्यापकों को भी मजबूरी में बर्बाद करना पड़ रहा अपना समय

डेमोक्रेटिक टीचर्स फ्रंट पंजाब के आह्वान पर शिक्षा को बचाने और अध्यापकों व विद्यार्थियों की मांगों को लेकर मोगा इकाई के सदस्यों ने जिला उप प्रधान सुखपालजीत मोगा और जिला सचिव जगवीरन कौर के नेतृत्व में वीरवार को पंजाब सरकार के खिलाफ जिला स्तरीय आक्रोश रैली की। उन्होंने डीसी दफ्तर के सामने पंजाब सरकार का पुतला जलाकर नारेबाजी की। रैली के दौरान जिला कार्यकारी सचिव गुरमीत झोरड़ां ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार उनकी मांगों को हल करने से भाग रही है। इसके रोष स्वरूप यह रैली की जा रही है। डीटीएफ के सूबा प्रधान दिग्विजेपाल शर्मा ने रैली को संबोधित करते बताया कि स्कूल खुलने के बावजूद गैर-मनोविज्ञानिक प्रभाव वाली ऑनलाइन शिक्षा बंद नहीं की जा रही और विद्यार्थियों के टैस्ट लिए जा रहे हैं, जिसका विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई पर बुरा प्रभाव पड़ रहा है। अध्यापकों को भी मजबूरी में इस गैर-प्रसंगिक काम में अपना समय बर्बाद करना पड़ रहा है।

ऑनलाइन शिक्षा हर हालत में जल्द बंद होनी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि शिक्षा सचिव द्वारा स्कूलों में दबाव वाला माहौल पैदा किया जा रहा है, जिसका डीटीएफ सख्त नोटिस लेगी। जिला सचिव जगवीरन कौर ने संबोधित करते कहा कि पंजाब सरकार पे-कमीशन की रिपोर्ट लागू करने में देरी कर रही है, जिससे सरकारी कर्मचारियों को आर्थिक घाटा पड़ रहा है।

जत्थेबंदी पे-कमीशन की रिपोर्ट जल्द लागू करने की मांग करती है। उन्होंने कहा कि लॉकडाउन की आर्थिक मार बर्दाश्त कर रहे विद्यार्थियों से सरकारी फंड और बोर्ड की तरफ से फीस वसूली गई है। उन्होंने मांग की कि फीस माफ की जाए और वसूल की गई फीस रिफंड की जाए। जगवीरन कौर ने कहा कि कार्पोरेट घरानों की शह पर शिक्षा का निजीकरण करने और जनतक शिक्षा को बर्बाद करने के लिए केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लाई गई नई शिक्षा नीति 2020 को लागू करने के लिए पंजाब सरकार तत्पर है, जिसका डटकर विरोध किया जाएगा।

फ्रंट के सदस्यों ने मांग की कि पुरानी पेंशन बहाल की जाए, डीए की किस्तें जारी की जाए, विद्यार्थियों की फीस माफ की जाए, कच्चे कर्मचारियों-ईजीएस, एईआई, एसटीआर, कंप्यूटर टीचर्स और एनएसक्यूएफ को शिक्षा विभाग में पक्का किया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि डीटीएफ पंजाब के डिमांड चार्टर में दर्ज मांगों को अगर न माना गया तो वे तीखा संघर्ष शुरू करेंगे।

प्रदर्शन में ईटीयू नेता सुरिंदर शर्मा, डीटीएफ के पूर्व जिला प्रधान सुरिंदर सिंह, अमनदीप माछीके, जगदेव मैहना, दीपक मित्तल, मधु बाला, ममता कौशल, पूर्व जिला सचिव राजवीर सिंह, दीपक मित्तल, हरपिंदर सिंह ढिल्लों, पेंशनर एसोसिएशन के प्रेम कुमार, शिंगारा सिंह सैदोके, शविंदरपाल कौर, हीरा सिंह ढिल्लों, राजवंत, सुखजीत, अमरजीत, दिलबाग सहित बड़ी संख्या में अध्यापक शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें