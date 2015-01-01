पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:कोरोना की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट देने के मामले में एपिडिमोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. नरेश बर्खास्त

मोगा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 3 महीने की जांच के बाद सेहत विभाग ने की कार्रवाई

कोरोना काल के दौरान अगस्त में जब एनआरआईज को भारत सरकार ने स्पेशल जहाजों से उनके देश पहुंचाने का सिलसिला शुरू किया था तो दोनों देशों ने शर्त रखी थी कि जहाज पर यात्रा करने वाले हर यात्री के पास 72 घंटे पहले की कोरोना की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट हो। इसी दौरान मोगा के सिविल अस्पताल में ऐसे एनआरआईज से 3500-3500 रुपए लेकर कोरोना की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट देने की बात सामने आई थी।

इस मामले में 3 महीने की जांच के बाद अब सेहत विभाग ने एपिडिमोलॉजिस्ट डॉक्टर नरेश आमला को बर्खास्त कर दिया है। इस बात की पुष्टि सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. अमरजोत कौर ने की है। डॉक्टर नरेश आमला पर आरोप था कि यह पैसे लेकर एनआरआइज को कोरोना की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट देने को कहता था, क्योंकि उस समय एनआरआई वापस अपने देशों को लौट रहे थे और उन्हें सफर करने से 72 घंटे पहले की कोरोना निगेटिव रिपोर्ट दिखाना जरुरी था।

यहां बता दें कि इस मामले को विधायक डाॅ. हरजोत कमल ने भी उठाया था। परंतु वह जिस लेडी डॉक्टर के साथ उलझे थे, रिपोर्ट में उनकी शमूलियत का कोई जिक्र नहीं है। उस समय लेडी डॉक्टर का मोगा से लुधियाना तबादला हो गया था और सभी सरकारी डॉक्टर उक्त लेडी डाक्टर के पक्ष में हड़ताल पर आ गए थे। डॉक्टर्स तब तक हड़ताल पर रहे जब तक उक्त लेडी डॉक्टर का तबादला रुक नहीं गया। परंतु अब इस मामले में एक ही डॉक्टर की कारगुजारी सामने आने से उनकी बर्खास्तगी की बात सामने आई है।

मथुरादास सिविल अस्पताल में 14 अगस्त को एनआरआई के कोरोना ट्रू नेट मशीन से टेस्ट कराने के नाम पर पैसों के लेन-देन का मामला सामने आया था। एनआरआई के साथ पैसों के लेन-देन का ऑडियो डाॅ. आमला का सामने आया था। एक एनआरआई ने शपथ पत्र भी दिया था कि उसने कई एनआरआई से डॉक्टर द्वारा मांगी गई राशि एकत्रित करके डाॅ. नरेश आमला को दी थी।

लुधियाना के गांव टेहड़का के रहने वाले चरनजीत सिंह ने डिप्टी कमिश्नर मोगा को शिकायत देकर आरोप लगाए कि उनके परिवार के लोगों को चार अगस्त को हांगकांग जाना था और 72 घंटे पहले कोविड-19 सैंपल की जांच जरूरी थी। 2 अगस्त को ओम प्रकाश नामक व्यक्ति ने उनके परिवार के 9 लोगों के कोरोना टेस्ट करने के बदले 3500 रुपए प्रति व्यक्ति के हिसाब से 31,500 ले लिए।

कुछ दिन बाद पैसों के लेन-देन का ऑडियो सामने आया तो स्वास्थ्य सचिव तक मामला पहुंच गया। पैसों का लेन-देन करके फरीदकोट मेडिकल कालेज से भी सेटिंग की बात सामने आने पर मोगा के डीसी के साथ डीसी फरीदकोट ने मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए अपनी रिपोर्ट स्वास्थ्य सचिव को भेजी थी। बाद में पूरे मामले की जांच के बाद पैसों के लेन-देन में डाॅ. नरेश आमला की भूमिका सामने आने के बाद उन्हें विभाग ने सेवा से बर्खास्त कर दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें