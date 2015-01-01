पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:नवजात बच्चों की संभाल, पालन-पोषण, टीकाकरण के प्रति परिवारों, आशा वर्करों को किया जागरूक

फरीदकोट2 दिन पहले
स्वास्थ्य विभाग फरीदकोट द्वारा नवजात बच्चों की संभाल अहमियत के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए आयोजित जागरूकता सप्ताह के तहत एसएमओ डाॅ. राजीव भंडारी के नेतृत्व में वैक्सीन सेंटर जंड साहब में कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इस कार्यक्रम के दौरान गर्भवती औरतें, नवजात बच्चों के पारिवारिक सदस्यों और आशा वर्करों को नवजात बच्चों की संभाल, पालन-पोषण, खुराक, टीकाकरण के प्रति जागरूक किया गया।

इस दौरान नवजात बच्चों की घर पर देख-रेख के ट्रेनर डॉ. प्रभदीप सिंह चावला, सुरिन्दर कौर और चरणजीत कौर ने बताया कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा हर वर्ष विशेष जागरूकता सप्ताह का अयोजन कर नवजात बच्चों की संभाल की गुणवत्ता, उत्तमता और पवित्रता को सुनिश्चित करने को सभी जिलों में कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन किया जाता है।

उन्होंने बताया कि बच्चे को जन्म के तुरंत बाद पहला गाढ़ा पीला दूध पिलाना अनिवार्य है क्योंकि मां के पहले दूध से बच्चे को बीमारियों के साथ लड़ने की शक्ति मिलती है। इसलिए पहले 6 महीने सिर्फ मां का दूध पिलाने और इसके बाद बच्चे को पूरक आहार खिलाने से बच्चों का संपूर्ण विकास होता है। इस दौरान स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने विभाग द्वारा तैयार किए पंजीकरण कम टीकाकरण कार्ड की जानकारी भी दी।

