निरीक्षण:परिवार कल्याण निदेशक ने किया मोगा सिविल अस्पताल का निरीक्षण

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
  • काफी कमियां पाए जाने के चलते अधिकारियों को इन्हें दूर करने के आदेश

सरकारी अस्पताल में पैर रखते ही अच्छा महसूस होना चाहिए, लेकिन मोगा सरकारी अस्पताल में ऐसा कुछ नहीं था। साफ-सफाई का प्रबंध निम्न स्तर का होने के चलते जिला सेहत विभाग के अधिकारियों को इसे और बेहतर बनाने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। वीरवार की सुबह चंडीगढ़ से परिवार कल्याण निदेशक ने मोगा सरकारी अस्पताल का औचक निरीक्षण किया।

इस दौरान काफी कमियां पाई गईं। सेहत विभाग के सूत्रों के हवाले से मिली जानकारी अनुसार वीरवार सुबह चंडीगढ़ से परिवार कल्याण निदेशक डॉक्टर प्रभदीप कौर जौहल मोगा सरकारी अस्पताल में पहुंची। उन्होंने आपातकाल विभाग, ओपीडी, जच्चा बच्चा बार्ड, ब्लड बैंक का निरीक्षण किया। इसके अलावा नए बन रही जच्चा-बच्चा बार्ड की इमारत का जायजा लिया।

साफ-सफाई का बुरा हाल देखकर जिला सेहत विभाग के प्रबंधकों को काफी हड़काया और इसे ठीक करने के आदेश दिए। साथ ही जहां जो कमियां थीं उसको लेकर जिला सेहत विभाग के अधिकारियों को दूर करने के आदेश दिए। डॉक्टर प्रभदीप कौर जौहल ने कहा की पहली बार मोगा में आई हैं। लेकिन सरकारी अस्पताल की दशा देखकर वह खुश नहीं हैं। प्रशासनिक तौर पर डीएमसी व एसएमओ का काम होता है। अस्पताल को बेहतर बनाना ओर चेक करना। राज्य के दूसरे अस्पतालों के मुकाबले मोगा अस्पताल में पैर रखते ही अच्छा महसूस नहीं हुआ है।

