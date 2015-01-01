पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जारी:किसानों ने दिवाली धरना पर ही मनाने का लिया फैसला

मोगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों का धरना 40वें दिन भी जारी

केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानून के बारे में अड़ियल रवैया अपनाने का आरोप लगा इसके विरोध में रेलवे स्टेशन के बाहर पार्क में लगाए धरने को संबोधित करते फुरमान सिंह संधू प्रधान, बलवंत सिंह ब्राह्मके मुख्य सचिव भारतीय किसान यूनियन पंजाब, भारतीय किसान यूनियन क्रांतिकारी के टहल सिंह झंडेआना, कुल हिंद किसान सभा के सूरत सिंह धर्मकोट, किरती किसान यूनियन के प्रगट सिंह साफूवाला ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार कारपोरेटों की सरकार है। देश में भाजपा की लोग विरोधी नीतियों के विरुद्ध उठ रहे आंदोलनों को दबाने के लिए देश में सांप्रदायिक जहर के अलावा भाषा, वस्त्र, तारा मंडल के नाम पर फूट डाली जा रही है।

इस मौके पर नेताओं ने कहा कि अमरीका वालों ने तो ट्रम्प काे गद्दी से उतार दिया है, यह भाजपा के लिए आईना है कि लोग चाहे हिन्दुस्तान के हों, चाहे अमरीका के, उनको सरकारों की लोक विरोधी नीतियां स्वीकार नहीं होतीं। इस मौके धरने में शामिल लोगों ने बताया कि दीवाली वाले दिन भी पंडाल में नारे गूंजेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि दीवाली का त्योहार वह संघर्ष के मैदान में ही मनाएंगे।

धरने को कुलदीप भोला, अंग्रेज सिंह ब्राहमके, निरंजन सिंह उमरियाना, मास्टर हजूरा सिंह, जगतार सिंह जल्लेवाल, जगजीत सिंह धूड़कोट, संता सिंह दौलतपुरा ने भी संबोधित किया। इस समय पर बिकी महेसरी, गुरनेक सिंह दौलतपुरा, बिक्कर सिंह चूहड़चक्क, लाल सिंह, रशपाल सिंघ भिंडर, राम सिंह माणूंके, सुख तोता सिंह वाला, सुखा सिंह विर्क, गुरमेल रज्जीवाला, सुखजिन्दर महेसरी आदि उपस्थित थे।

