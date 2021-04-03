पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रणनीति:किसानों ने कल के चक्का जाम के लिए बनाई रणनीति

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

किसान संयुक्त मोर्चे की तरफ से 6 फरवरी को तीन घंटे चक्का जाम करने के दिए आह्वान को सफल बनाने के लिए जिले की किसान जत्थेबंदियों की साझी मीटिंग हुई। मीटिंग में प्रगट सिंह साफूवाला, जगजीत सिंह धूड़कोट, उदय बड्डूवाल, मंदरजीत सिंह, हरदयाल सिंह घाली और सारज सिंह पंडोरी ने कहा कि 6 फरवरी को कोटइसे खां, धर्मकोट, बधनी, अजीतवाल, मोगा, बाघापुराना और निहाल सिंह वाला में दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक चक्का जाम किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि इस चक्का जाम में किसान आंदोलन के समर्थक अधिक से अधिक पहुंचे। उन्होंने कहा कि चक्का जाम के दौरान ख्याल रखा जाए कि मरीजों को कोई मुश्किल न आए, एंबुलेंसों को निकलने दिया जाएगा।

किसान नेताओं ने मीडिया के साथ बातचीत करते कहा कि पूरे देश में सभी फसलों की सरकारी खरीद कम से कम समर्थन मूल्य अनुसार करने का कानून बनाया जाए। खेती विरोधी कानून रद्द किए जाए। गिरफ्तार किए गए युवाओं को रिहा किया जाए और आंदोलन के दौरान अपनी जान गंवाने वाले किसानों के परिवारों को पंजाब सरकार तुरंत मुआवजा दे।

किसान नेताओं ने जिले के सभी लोगों से अपील की कि वे दिल्ली की तरफ जाते रास्तों पर मोमबत्तियां जलाकर अपनी आवाज बुलंद करें। मीटिंग में मनदीप नत्थूवाला, सुरजीत सिंह हरीएवाला, जसवीर सिंह मंदिर, निर्मल सिंह मनावें, कश्मीर सिंह शेरपुर, निर्मल सिंह गाजियाना, रजिंदर सिंह मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें