किसान आंदोलन:किसानों ने छोड़ा रेलवे परिसर, 54 दिन से चल रहा रेल रोको आंदोलन समाप्त

फरीदकोट4 घंटे पहले
  • टोल प्लाजा और दूसरी जगहों पर चल रहे धरने रहेंगे जारी, केवल रेल मार्ग को खाली करने के लिए किसानों ने सामान उठाया

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पारित किए गए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में पिछले लंबे समय से पंजाब के किसान संगठन रोष प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं और संगठनों द्वारा पिछले करीब 54 दिन से रेल रोको आंदोलन चल रहा था, जिसे कुछ अंतराल के लिए फिलहाल स्थगित कर दिया गया है। कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसान संगठनों ने रेलवे ट्रैक पर धरना शुरू कर रेल यातायात को बिलकुल बंद कर दिया था लेकिन उसके बाद केंद्र व पंजाब सरकार के आग्रह पर किसानों ने माल गाड़ियों के लिए ट्रैक खाली कर दिए और प्लेटफार्म पर धरना लगाया।

इसके पश्चात केंद्र ने सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर पंजाब में माल गाड़ियों को बंद कर दिया जिसके कुछ देर बाद किसानों ने प्लेटफार्म भी खाली कर दिए और रेलवे स्टेशन के पार्क में धरना शुरू किया परन्तु केंद्र सरकार के साथ ही यात्री गाड़ियों को भी चलाने के फैसले पर अटल थी कि यदि यात्री रेल नहीं चलने दी जाती तो माल गाड़ियां भी नहीं चलाई जाएंगी। इसको लेकर दो दिन पहले किसान नेताओं की एक मीटिंग पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री के साथ हुई थी जिसमें किसानों ने 23 तारीख की शाम को यात्री गाड़ियाें को चलने देने की इजाजत दे दी और अब रेलवे स्टेशनों के बाहर लगाया धरना समाप्त करने का ऐलान भी कर दिया।

यदि मांगों की पूर्ति न हुई तो 15 दिन बाद फिर आंदोलन होगा : किसान नेता

इस संबंध में किसान नेताओं बिंदर सिंह गोलेवाला बीकेयू राजेवाल, बोहड़ सिंह रुपईआं वाला बीकेयू सिधुपुर और सुरजीत सिंह हरिएवाला ने कहा कि उन्होंने फिलहाल सिर्फ रेलवे पार्क खाली कर रेल रोको आंदोलन को कुछ समय के लिए बंद किया है लेकिन बाकी चलते धरने जारी रहेंगे। अब वह 26 व 27 को दिल्ली की ओर रवाना होने की तैयारियां कर रहे हैं और केंद्र सरकार को मांगों के मानने तक घेरेंगे और जहां भी उनको रोका गया वे वहीं बैठ जाएंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि पूरे देश के किसान दिल्ली को जाने के लिए चारों ओर से कूच करेंगे अगर उनकी मांगें फिर भी न मानी गई तो वह किसान नेताओं के हुक्मों के अनुसार अगले संघर्ष के लिए तैयार हैं। वहीं बीजेपी नेता हरजीत सिंह गरेवाल के बयान पर टिप्पणी करते हुए उन्होंने कहा वह किसान आंदोलन के विरोध में लगातार टिप्पणियां कर रहा यह उसकी आदत बन चुकी है परन्तु किसान अपनी मांगें मनवाने के लिए केंद्र के साथ पहले भी मीटिंग कर चुके हैं और आगे भी तैयार हैं परन्तु केंद्र सरकार उनके हक उन्हें वापस दे। साथ ही यह भी ऐलान किया कि यदि उनकी मांगों की पूर्ति न हुई तो वह 15 दिन बाद फिर से आंदोलन शुरू कर देंगे।

